Mercedes-Benz EQS Reveals Futuristic Production Interior in Spy Video

Mercedes-Benz has been very open about the development of the EQS flagship electric vehicle. However, we've never had such a clear look at the all-important interior of the car. 5 photos



It still feels like Mercedes is ahead of everybody else in the luxury interior business. In 2013, they came up with the double screens that everybody wanted to have, even though some described them as pointless.



The



You kind of expect this level of attention and features on a car that could start from $100,000. But Mercedes could do much more with the EQS. For example, the



Also, the range is a big deal for EVs. The concept promised something like 435 miles between charges on a 100 kWh battery. That sounds a bit ambitious, even though Tesla can almost do that after the recent "Long Range Plus" update to the Model S.



As for performance, the concept they released last year boasted about 470 horsepower from a dual-motor setup for a 0 to 62 mph time of 4.5 seconds. That's way off the pace of one of AMG 's V8 monsters, which still have trouble dealing with the Ludicrous American EV .



The test prototype was spotted testing in Stuttgart by the famous Benz spotter Walko. Within the minute or so of footage, we also find the cabin of the EQS, and the parts that aren't covered up look like evolutions of what's being developed for the S-Class W223