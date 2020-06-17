GM Still Thinks It’s a Good Idea to Have Strangers Ride-Share the Cruise Origin

3 Genesis Coupe Rendered, New GT70 Looks Like the Ferrari Roma’s Korean Cousin

2021 Genesis G70 Facelift Rendered With Brand’s New Quad Lamps and Crest Grille

When talking about compact executive sedans, which ones come to mind first? The BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class are the most obvious culprits, and the Audi A4 deserves an honorable mention as well even though it’s front-wheel drive. 15 photos



The truth of the matter is, Genesis came up with a complete, desirable, and value-oriented package without cutting corners in any perceivable area. Four- and six-cylinder engine options? Check. A six-speed stick shift in addition to an eight-speed auto? You can check that too. A limited-slip differential and all-wheel drive? Double yes; the people behind the G70 have thought of these aspects as well.



Typical of a Hyundai-owned nameplate,



Photoshopped by Atcha Cars based on a head-on picture of a camouflaged prototype, the 2021 Genesis G70 is also going to get the crest grille that makes the facelift look wider and sleeker than the pre-facelift. Despite the size of the grille, the way it’s integrated is far superior to the recent redesign of the BMW 4 Series.



To be revealed in South Korea for the local market by the end of 2020, the G70 is expected to welcome the T-GDi engine with



As for markets outside of the United States – including the European Union and South Korea – the 2.2-liter turbo diesel may soldier on as is. Don’t expect a manual transmission for the oil-burning motor, though, because the stick shift is exclusive to the four-cylinder gasoline engine where it makes sense for driving engagement.



Genesis , however, has disrupted the segment with the introduction of the G70 three years ago. Penned by Peter Schreyer of Audi TT fame and honed by a team of engineers led by ex-BMW M boss Albert Biermann, the South Korean interloper was also named the 2019 North American Car of the Year if you can believe it.The truth of the matter is, Genesis came up with a complete, desirable, and value-oriented package without cutting corners in any perceivable area. Four- and six-cylinder engine options? Check. A six-speed stick shift in addition to an eight-speed auto? You can check that too. A limited-slip differential and all-wheel drive? Double yes; the people behind the G70 have thought of these aspects as well.Typical of a Hyundai-owned nameplate, the G70 prepares to be redesigned for the 2021 model year in order to keep things fresh and to attract new customers to the up-and-coming luxury brand. Countless spy shots confirm the arrival of the quad-lamp setup from the GV80, G80, and G90, as shown in the following rendering.Photoshopped by Atcha Cars based on a head-on picture of a camouflaged prototype, the 2021 Genesis G70 is also going to get the crest grille that makes the facelift look wider and sleeker than the pre-facelift. Despite the size of the grille, the way it’s integrated is far superior to the recent redesign of the BMW 4 Series.To be revealed in South Korea for the local market by the end of 2020, the G70 is expected to welcome the T-GDi engine with 2.5 liters of displacement. It would be a perfect blend of fuel economy and power, and hearsay suggests that Genesis plans to replace the 2.0-liter turbo with it as the base engine. Some say the twin-turbo V6 with 3.5 liters is also coming, most likely as a replacement for the 3.3-liter option.As for markets outside of the United States – including the European Union and South Korea – the 2.2-liter turbo diesel may soldier on as is. Don’t expect a manual transmission for the oil-burning motor, though, because the stick shift is exclusive to the four-cylinder gasoline engine where it makes sense for driving engagement.

Editor's note: Genesis G80 featured in the photo gallery with the quad lamps and crest grille the G70 will get for the 2021 model year. Genesis G80 featured in the photo gallery with the quad lamps and crest grille the G70 will get for the 2021 model year.