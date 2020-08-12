New M Wagon Confirmed: BMW M3 Touring Coming in 2022

Never say never. This old adage couldn’t be more true in the case of the M3 Touring, the sporty station wagon that BMW has thought about but never built for whatever reason. In 2022, however, it will finally happen.
“How about an extra-large and highly variable luggage compartment in a high-performance sports car?” That’s the question BMW asks in the press release at the end of this story, and the low-light photograph leaves little to imagine what the Bavarians are on about. A prototype of the M3 Touring will soon be tested on public roads in Garching, the stomping ground of BMW M.
As it’s also the case with the M3 Sedan, M4 Coupe, and M4 Convertible that’s also scheduled to arrive in 2021, the longroof body style will rely on six cylinders arranged in a line as well as a couple of turbochargers. Wider axles, larger air intakes up front, and four exhaust pipes are on the menu too.
“Never before has a premium mid-range class estate car offered so much driving fun and precision,” says the Bavarian brand, but that may be up for debate. Remember Audi? Those guys have the RS4 Avant and a history with sporty wagons, which is why the M3 Touring is a bit late to the party.
The real reason the family-sized M3 is happening is the RS4 Avant and another fellow known as the Mercedes-AMG C 63 T-Modell. The three-pointed start has the most cylinders to offer and the best-sounding engine of the three, but then again, BMW has always delivered better-handling cars.
Rear-wheel drive should be standard, and the optional M xDrive is designed to switch from all- to rear-wheel drive at the simple press of a button. It remains to be seen if a six-speed manual transmission will make the cut, but one thing is certain. M xDrive is paired with the ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic we know for so many years now, an eight-speeder that shifts remarkably quick.
At the end of the press release, BMW highlights that the “M3 Touring is still in the early stage of its approximately two-year series development process.” In other words, the newcomer will go on sale for 2022 or the 2023 model year.
