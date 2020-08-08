Kia Pickup Rendering Looks Like an Alternative to the Hyundai Santa Cruz

Unicat MD56c, the Monstrous Motorhome That Takes You to the End of the Earth

Last year, the chief operating officer of Kia in Australia confirmed that “work has begun” on a pickup truck for 2022 or 2023. Expected to roll out with single- and dual-cab options, the body-on-frame workhorse will likely share its underpinnings with the Hyundai equivalent that doesn’t have a name either, at least not right now. 81 photos



Brazilian rendering artist



Volkswagen and Ford are both developing unibody pickups on compact car platforms, and bragging rights are certain to extend to towing and payload capacities as well. In the case of the Santa Cruz, our best guesstimate for the time being is the Santa Fe that’s much obliged to tow 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms).



The mid-size crossover should also be our yardstick for engine and transmission options. In the United States where the Santa Cruz will be manufactured, the Santa Fe comes standard with a 2.4-liter aspirated four-cylinder and it’s also available with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder that packs a rather respectable 235 horsepower.



An eight-speed automatic transmission that Hyundai calls Shiftronic is standard across the board, and HTRAC all-wheel drive is an extra regardless of trim level. This system features a variable-torque-split clutch and active torque control between the front and rear axles, which is the norm for all-wheel drive these days.



