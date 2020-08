"Hey, we've all seen this sort of stuff on the big screen, so what's all the fuss about?" Well, the idea is that amazing pieces of work like this one no longer have to come solely from big names. These days, the first line of the Internet's rendering revolution sees self-taught artists delivering this type of eye candy.Let's take Khyzyl Salem, the digital artist behind this shenanigan, for instance. The pixel master used to collaborate with Electronic Arts and is responsible for many of the custom styling cues you've seen in recent Need For Speed titles - for the record, the Polestar 1 NFS:Heat cover car he digitally modded even became a real-world build that debuted at least year's SEMA show.However, the aficionado seems to deliver some of his most immersive work using his own Instagram page, so there's no need for a giant to sit in between him and the audience.Now, returning to the evolution process mentioned above, Saleem came up with the 3D rendering of this Honda S2000 last October. And the artist has now taken his S2K game to the next level, as you can notice in the short clip below.Why are there headlight covers that make the Japanese sportscar look sleepy and why do the air intakes on the sides of the vehicle resemble those featured on mid-engined machines? This is all part of the digital modding process, of course!Note that the artist labels this as his first slo-mo rolling animation test attempt and we're looking forward to sharing the next... test attempts with you.