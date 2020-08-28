Here’s a Good Look at Robert Pattinson’s New Batmobile in Daylight

The Batmobile is an integral part of Batman, so it’s had several iterations as the character changed hands and mediums. The newest take on the iconic Caped Crusader and his equally iconic ride comes from Matt Reves in The Batman.
The Batman was shooting in the UK earlier this year, before the current health crisis started. As of today, there are rumors online that the production will resume on September 1, and new spy photos seem to confirm that. You can see them in the tweet below.
They also offer the world a first good, proper look at the new Batmobile. Sure enough, the Batmobile was shown (teased, more likely) in the first teaser trailer and photo for The Batman, as well as in the most recent full trailer. But since no one in Hollywood is mad enough to give away everything from the start, we were only offered quick glimpses in mostly dark locations.
This is the first time that the Batmobile is seen in broad daylight. This is what one full year of research and development has amounted to: a muscle car conversion that fits this early-stages Batman like a glove. It’s low, it seems incredibly fast and there’s a “homemade” feel to it, what with the exposed engine in the back, of which we already know is jet-powered from the trailer.
Director Matt Reeves and leading man Robert Pattison have said before that this Batman is unlike any other we’ve seen and at the opposite end of Chris Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. He’s just getting started in this vigilante business and, as such, he’s bound to make mistakes, he’s full of anger and he lacks all the weapons and gadgetry that we’ve seen in Nolan’s films. The Batmobile is bound to reflect all that.
The Batman also stars Paul Dano as Edward Nigma, aka the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. And, of course, a makeup wearing Pattinson – not because he’s the emo Batman (we’ve seen the memes) but because Batman has obviously been wearing a heavy smoky eye all along and no movie ever showed it.
