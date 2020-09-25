2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys Trim Levels Revealed

4 Jeep Giving Away Free Wrangler Colors Until the End of September

Not much has changed for the 2021 model year as far as the Gladiator is concerned. But Jeep did work its magic with the trim levels, adding the Willys Sport and Willys to the roster at $35,490 and $39,240. 12 photos



32-inch tires come standard, the mud-terrain variety, along with a limited-slip rear differential and four-wheel drive. The Selec-Trac adds $695 to the price of the more expensive Willys, and it features 4H Auto that engages and disengages four-wheel drive automatically. Of course, both trims feature the Pentastar V6 and six-speed manual transmission while the eight-speed automatic is optional. The same can be said about the auto-only EcoDiesel.



The torque-converter box is listed at $2,000 while the compression-ignition engine costs $4,000 more than the gasoline V6. Still, it is the torquier of the two motors at 442 pound-feet rather than 260 for the Pentastar mill.



A black soft top, eight colors for the exterior, and black or tan upholstery are also worthy of mentioning, but the question is, why is there such a big difference in price between the Willys Sport and Willys? Typical of the



You can go higher than that with the 8.4-inch option ($1,995) and additional goodies such as the Alpine Premium Audio System ($1,295), the Active Safety Group ($995), and Cold Weather Package ($695). Believe it or not, Jeep is also charging money for amenities that we take for granted. Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning Plus, for instance, cost $795.



