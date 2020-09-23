5 UFO Hovering Over Stadium Stops Traffic in New Jersey, Turns Out to Be a Blimp

A Jeep Wrangler Is Hanging Off a Mountain Ridge, on a Narrow Bike Trail

In case you (still) needed a visual representation of the horrible 2020, it would be this: a Jeep Wrangler abandoned on a mountain ridge, stuck on a narrow bike trailer, hanging on for dear life and unable to move either way. 8 photos



That said, considering no one got hurt in this stupid stunt, it’s ok to laugh. Just don’t be this guy. This would be 2020 in a nutshell: stuck in a horrible situation, with no other option than to just call it quits. There’s an extra layer of stupid to the photos that have gone viral on a variety of off-roading communities, including on Hemet Eye News (story via The Drive ): the dude who got himself in this pickle did it all to and probably by himself.The photos were posted without much explanation. Not that they need it: they show a Jeep Wrangler on a narrow dirtbike / hiking trail, stuck. Its passenger side is nearly hanging off over a deep ravine, and only the rear tire off the driver side is still on the trail. The Jeep is halfway across the mountain ridge and was obviously abandoned when the driver finally understood, way too late, that neither he nor the Jeep was made for this type of offroading.The aforementioned media outlet has identified the location as the West Ridge trail outside of Loma Linda, California, which is a trail for hiking and dirtbikes. No Jeep has ever been there, because that’s not a road for cars, Jeeps or otherwise.The initial poster on Facebook asked for feedback on how the owner might get the Jeep out of there and the most obvious answer is by helicopter, which would prove a very costly job for the dude. Well, that and rolling it down the ravine and then picking it up piece by piece once it hits the bottom.Hours after the post, the Jeep was already a social media star. The original uploader notes that the Jeep is still there (as of the time of press) and that it’s been anchored. Apparently, rolling it down is not an option the owner entertains.That said, considering no one got hurt in this stupid stunt, it’s ok to laugh. Just don’t be this guy.