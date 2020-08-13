Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept is a Sign of Things to Come

The Larisa aka W has “Yachting's Best Kept Secret” as the Interior Designer

This year’s Moab Easter Jeep Safari event was cancelled for the first time in over half a century because of the world health crisis, so Jeep had to postpone the unveiling of a rather impressive-looking concept. 3 photos



“Although we didn’t get to celebrate in Moab this year with our latest round of concept vehicles, we’re pleased to introduce the Jeep Farout concept today as a vehicle that blends Gladiator EcoDiesel’s fuel efficiency with an area of features fans of overlanding will love,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand, FCA North America. “Building on the popularity of last year’s Gladiator Wayout concept, and as overlanding continues to grow in popularity, this year’s Farout concept is another opportunity to gather feedback from our passionate customer base.”



The concept was also supposed to preview a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine, which has since joined the Gladiator lineup for the 2021 model year. Rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, the diesel mill is allegedly able to offer up to 28 mpg on the highway, which definitely doesn’t seem to be the best place for the Gladiator Farout.



The engine is available on next year’s Gladiator Sport, Overland and rubicon and also comes with stop-start technology as standard.



What’s remarkable about the fully functional concept, apart from the rugged off-road parts added to an otherwise standard Gladiator diesel is obviously the deployable roof-top tent. The structure transforms into a rather spacious recreational residence that’s 16-foot-long (4.9 m) and 7.5-foot-tall (2.2 m) and can accommodate up to four persons once unpacked.



Inside the truck, passengers get soft ambient lighting, a refrigerator, a stove, various hanging storage racks, alongside built-in seats and table space.



Almost any off-beaten path can be conquered thanks to a Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit, 17-inch wheels engulfed in 37-inch mud-terrain tires, a modified Gladiator Rubicon steel bumper equipped with a 12,000-lb Warn winch, custom front and rear rock rails and Fox performance shocks.



The roof-rack system allows for even more gear to be fitted on top of the vehicle.



Sadly, even though it's fully functional, the Jeep Gladiator Farout will remain a concept car, with no production version to be ever available. That said, Jeep may change its mind if enough requests are made.

