Dubbed the Arctic Frog, This Tracked Jeep Pays Tribute to an American Hero

Ever since their start in 1941, when the first Jeep rolled off the production line, we’ve fallen in love with them. Being the oldest mass-produced 4x4 around, they’ve had time to settle into our minds. The first Jeeps were used by the U.S. army during WW2 and since then, have grown to even reach our garage.
But every once in a while, someone takes a Jeep, in this case a Wrangler, and just goes nuts on it. And sometimes it's for a good cause too. Commemorating Chris Kyle, this SEMA build is ready to go in the snow.
If you don’t know who Chris Kyle is, let me help you out. Heralded as the most accomplished marksman in US military history, he has been credited with hundreds of enemy KIAs. Upon his passing, followed by a movie and a book, The Chris Kyle Foundation was formed with a focus on strengthening and assisting families of military personnel.
As a tribute, several years ago Texas-based Complete Customs designed and showcased this Wrangler snow-tank.
The exterior is all Fab Four. The Grumper front and rear bumpers, rock sliders, front and rear fenders, roof rack and even the ViCowl, all Fab Four. Even the roof rack is Fab Four. The only things not fab Four on this vehicle are the RK Sport Extractor hood and the white Yeti Kryptek Camoliner coating.
A Warn Industries ZEON 12-S Platinum winch with a Factor 55 Flat Link and Infinite Rule Security Locks make sure you can help yourself out of a bind. And all this towing needs to happen somewhere, so four Monster Hooks Reaper shackles and two swivel hooks complete the recovery tools.
As far as engine and drivetrain go, there isn't much we could find. What we know is that it uses a Sprintex Supercharger and an MBRP off-road exhaust kit, R1 concepts rotors and pads with Yukon gear and axle.
If you had any doubt about the concert bit, here’s what audio the Arctic Frog has. An Alpine X009-WRA in-dash system and two PowerBass XMA Amplifiers blow this thing up from the inside. But we don’t just have amplifiers. No. More PowerBass components complete the concert capabilities. A 2XL 6.5 inch 3-way system with 6.5” full range coaxial speakers and an XL-1000 power that sports 10 speaker soundbar is also somewhere in there. To top it all off, two PowerBass Extreme 2xl-124D Dual 4-Ohm subs will surely scare and bears away.
The interior is all black and accented by the use of whites and grays to give it a bit of life. The leather seats have been stitched in such a way as to give the impression of tracks in the snow.
With all this attention and modifications, it’s no wonder that this Arctic Frog is considered a one of a kind, just like the man it commemorates.
