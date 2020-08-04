2020 Jeep Gladiator 6x6 "Super Villain" Is a Sinister $140,000 Monster

Jeeps with three axles are nothing new. Every couple of years, somebody takes the Wrangler to the next level. But we have the Gladiator now, and it somehow makes for a much better 6x6.
For whatever reason, 6x6 all-terrain vehicles are best served in a pickup format. We can obviously reference Hennessey's VelociRaptor and the Goliath 800, based on the Chevy Silverado. However, for this project, we have to move across the gulf, from Texas to Florida.
That's where a company called SoFloJeeps has been making these extreme Gladiator 6x6 conversions. It's very showy and sinister at the same time, a bit like a super-villain.
We don't need to tell you that this rig has been chopped and lengthened to create room for an extra axle. But you might want to know that the Florida customizers installed a 9-inch differential with a Detroit True Track Locker so you can run it in permanent six-wheel-drive.
"Oh, but that will eat up a lot of power," we hear you say. It's all covered by the available LS3 swap. Obviously, a Hemi would have been cooler, but who are we to complain about a GM 6.2-liter with about 500 ponies?
The hardcore mods continue with a serious suspension lift kit which allows the Gladiator the six biggest tires you've ever seen. We want to call it a mall crawler, but with 14 inches of travel, it's really not.
The mechanical overhaul is accompanied by suitably aggressive body mods, such as custom short fenders, a bulging hood, and a completely new front end, 3D modeled and filled with sinister red lights.
As you can probably tell, the paint is about as rugged as the rest of it. So is the bed liner, and the interior can be fully customized in the leather department. Prices for this conversion start at about $140,000, and considering what Hennessey charges people, we think it's quite reasonable.
That's where a company called SoFloJeeps has been making these extreme Gladiator 6x6 conversions. It's very showy and sinister at the same time, a bit like a super-villain.
We don't need to tell you that this rig has been chopped and lengthened to create room for an extra axle. But you might want to know that the Florida customizers installed a 9-inch differential with a Detroit True Track Locker so you can run it in permanent six-wheel-drive.
"Oh, but that will eat up a lot of power," we hear you say. It's all covered by the available LS3 swap. Obviously, a Hemi would have been cooler, but who are we to complain about a GM 6.2-liter with about 500 ponies?
The hardcore mods continue with a serious suspension lift kit which allows the Gladiator the six biggest tires you've ever seen. We want to call it a mall crawler, but with 14 inches of travel, it's really not.
The mechanical overhaul is accompanied by suitably aggressive body mods, such as custom short fenders, a bulging hood, and a completely new front end, 3D modeled and filled with sinister red lights.
As you can probably tell, the paint is about as rugged as the rest of it. So is the bed liner, and the interior can be fully customized in the leather department. Prices for this conversion start at about $140,000, and considering what Hennessey charges people, we think it's quite reasonable.