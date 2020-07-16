2021 Ford Bronco Morphs into a 6x6 Monster Under Your Very Eyes

You probably knew this was coming from the moment the new Bronco was unveiled Monday night. It's almost become a custom among the digital artists who deal with cars to transform any new off-roader or pickup truck into a 6x6 beast.
But this type of conversion isn't restricted to the world made up of zeroes and ones. The most famous of them all is the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6, the three-axle pickup version of the legendary Gelandewagen that immediately felt at home in the Middle East for more than one reason.
It wasn't just the perfect vehicle to crest the dunes in, it also cost a small fortune, and that was when you were actually given the chance to buy one. Plus, needless to say, it drank fuel like a thirsty camel drinks water, which made also owning an oil field a very useful convenience. However, it wasn't just sheiks who loved the G63 AMG 6x6, but the entire world as well.
That's why the recipe was copied time and time again after that, with the most recent example coming from the nuthouse that is Hennessey. The tuner grabbed a Chevrolet Silverado, added an extra axle to make it three, gave it a 2.9-liter supercharger to boost the power output to 800 hp, and called it the Goliath (because that's what it is). Zero to sixty? That'll be a mere four seconds.
The Bronco is still far from receiving similar treatment, but it's by no means safe from it. For the moment, we're still waiting for the pickup version of Ford's off-roader (making do with renderings as we wait), even though that's not a mandatory prerequisite if anyone should be interested in making this SRK Designs rendering a reality.
Apart from offering us the spectacular result you see in the picture, the video below will also show just how much work goes into making these virtual modified vehicles. It's nothing compared to the actual deal, sure, but then again you can't drive these things either, so it evens out.
The Bronco would need a much more powerful engine to pull this off than the 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost which currently is the range topper, which is something a lot of people are hoping for regardless of the body style. It's hard to imagine the new SUV won't get a V8 at some point in the future, though some people have already started calling the Bronco an impersonation of "climate denialism" for not offering at least a hybrid option. Well, you can't make everyone happy. Except with a 6x6 pickup truck.
It wasn't just the perfect vehicle to crest the dunes in, it also cost a small fortune, and that was when you were actually given the chance to buy one. Plus, needless to say, it drank fuel like a thirsty camel drinks water, which made also owning an oil field a very useful convenience. However, it wasn't just sheiks who loved the G63 AMG 6x6, but the entire world as well.
That's why the recipe was copied time and time again after that, with the most recent example coming from the nuthouse that is Hennessey. The tuner grabbed a Chevrolet Silverado, added an extra axle to make it three, gave it a 2.9-liter supercharger to boost the power output to 800 hp, and called it the Goliath (because that's what it is). Zero to sixty? That'll be a mere four seconds.
The Bronco is still far from receiving similar treatment, but it's by no means safe from it. For the moment, we're still waiting for the pickup version of Ford's off-roader (making do with renderings as we wait), even though that's not a mandatory prerequisite if anyone should be interested in making this SRK Designs rendering a reality.
Apart from offering us the spectacular result you see in the picture, the video below will also show just how much work goes into making these virtual modified vehicles. It's nothing compared to the actual deal, sure, but then again you can't drive these things either, so it evens out.
The Bronco would need a much more powerful engine to pull this off than the 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost which currently is the range topper, which is something a lot of people are hoping for regardless of the body style. It's hard to imagine the new SUV won't get a V8 at some point in the future, though some people have already started calling the Bronco an impersonation of "climate denialism" for not offering at least a hybrid option. Well, you can't make everyone happy. Except with a 6x6 pickup truck.