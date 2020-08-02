Modern Jeep Forward Control Looks Like the Cabover Truck We Need

Nowadays, we take engine-in-the-nose mid-size trucks for granted, but, as those of you with more than a few decades of experience in terms of loving cars know, things weren't always this way. We're refering to the cabover trucks that used to be so popular in the US back in 60s, for instance. So how about a rendering on the matter, all with a Jeep aroma?
The pixel effort that now occupies our screens portrays a modern-day Jeep Forward Control, but, before discussing this, we need to remember the original.
The FC came to be as part of Willys Motors' post-war efforts, with this being built from 1956 to 1965 - you'll find photos of the retro workhorse in the second part of the image gallery above. And we can say the same about the Wrangler-based Mighty FC Concept that Jeep presented back in 2012, which has yet to bring any production results.
With Jeep having introduced the all-new JL Wrangler meanwhile, together with its Gladiator bed-wielding derivative, you can consider this digital effort a cabover incarnation of the latter.
Note that the details of the image are well polished and, if we zoom in on the two digital artists sitting behind the effort, that only seems natural.
You see, the 3D modelling came from Dave Owen, who has worked with names ranging Kia and Audi to Lucas Film, Samsung, EA Sports and Hasbro. As for the custom rendering details, these are the work of Brian Ellebracht, who has formerly served Dreamworks, Reel FX, ID Software and others.
Of course, a cab forward configuration seems well-suited for the electric trucks that should come our way later in the decade, with the new hardware allowing for better packaging. In fact, such retro styling influences would allow automakers like Jeep to better link such battery-powered models to their iconic ancestors.
