1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer With Vortec LS V8 Offered at Auction at No Reserve

Produced from the 1963 to 1991 model years, the Wagoneer and plusher Grand Wagoneer are set to return as body-on-frame utility vehicles in the Jeep lineup next year. Lest we forget, a contract between Fiat Chrysler and the UAW confirms their arrival at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in 2021.
Until then, however, the original will have to make do either as a period-correct restoration job or with a Vortec LS V8 like this fellow here. A 1986 model offered at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, this Grand Wagoneer shows close to 185k miles on the odometer despite the immaculate exterior and gorgeous cockpit.
“Recently refreshed by the seller,” the interior features reupholstered seats in Saddle Brown UltraHyde III with plaid cloth inserts, tan loop carpeting, Jeep floor mats, R134a air conditioning, cruise control, a tilt steering column, Pioneer audio with Bluetooth media streaming, and Kicker speakers. The column-mounted shifter is connected to a 4L60E automatic transmission coupled to a dual-range transfer case that was serviced three months ago to ensure roadworthiness.
The Carfax report shows no accidents or damage, and as you can tell from the following start-up videos, the 5.3-liter engine purrs like a kitten at idle. Installed in 2010 and equipped with a custom ECU, the small-block V8 also features an LS1 air cleaner, Camaro exhaust manifolds, as well as an aluminum crossflow radiator.
There are, however, a few imperfections worth mentioning about this tastefully-modified Grand Wagoneer from ‘86. As per the listing on Bring a Trailer, “the left turn signal is said to function intermittently and the passenger door lock occasionally sticks.” The gear selection indicator is also missing.
Spruced up ten years ago by Hack Shack of Rogers in Arkansas, the body flaunts 3M vinyl that replaces the original faux woodgrain paneling. A chromed roof rack, chromed power side mirrors, and tinted windows are featured as well. At the time of writing, the highest bid stands at $8,100.
“Recently refreshed by the seller,” the interior features reupholstered seats in Saddle Brown UltraHyde III with plaid cloth inserts, tan loop carpeting, Jeep floor mats, R134a air conditioning, cruise control, a tilt steering column, Pioneer audio with Bluetooth media streaming, and Kicker speakers. The column-mounted shifter is connected to a 4L60E automatic transmission coupled to a dual-range transfer case that was serviced three months ago to ensure roadworthiness.
The Carfax report shows no accidents or damage, and as you can tell from the following start-up videos, the 5.3-liter engine purrs like a kitten at idle. Installed in 2010 and equipped with a custom ECU, the small-block V8 also features an LS1 air cleaner, Camaro exhaust manifolds, as well as an aluminum crossflow radiator.
There are, however, a few imperfections worth mentioning about this tastefully-modified Grand Wagoneer from ‘86. As per the listing on Bring a Trailer, “the left turn signal is said to function intermittently and the passenger door lock occasionally sticks.” The gear selection indicator is also missing.
Spruced up ten years ago by Hack Shack of Rogers in Arkansas, the body flaunts 3M vinyl that replaces the original faux woodgrain paneling. A chromed roof rack, chromed power side mirrors, and tinted windows are featured as well. At the time of writing, the highest bid stands at $8,100.