This 1986 Jeep CJ-7 Sports Line-X Paint Job, V8 Engine With Aluminum Heads

Before the Wrangler rolled out in 1986, the Civilian Jeep series gave us the CJ-7 with a plethora of AMC engines. This example of the breed – a 1986 model – is a highly customized V8 “driven 3,200 miles per year and loved its entire life.” 26 photos



Painted in Line-X



Speaking of which, the Rugged Ridge HD steel bumper up front comes with a Ramsey Pro 8000 winch while the steel bumper at the rear boasts LED taillights for a more modern appearance. Rugged Ridge is responsible for the hood light bar and sport lights while the dual rear-locking door panels are from Tuffy Products.



Step into the driver’s seat, and the Corbeau HD bucket with blue four-point harnesses will give you an idea about this Jeep’s trailblazing capability. The locking center console is complemented by a restored dashboard with a 6,000-rpm tachometer and 85-mph speedometer as well as a three-spoke steering wheel.



Air condition that blows ice cold is on the menu as well, and Flemings Ultimate Garage also lists a Pioneer stereo with upgraded speakers. In addition to AM and FM radio, the head unit also knows what AUX IN and Bluetooth media streaming are. A header-back dual exhaust system rounds off the list of mods.



Including one year of free warranty, the selling vendor wants $23,990 for this tasteful restomod. For reference, the JL Wrangler Sport kicks off at $28,295 excluding destination charge and options for the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and manual.

