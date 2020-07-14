2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs. Jeep Compass: Which One Makes More Sense On Paper?

Before anything, we have to answer a question. What Jeep is the Ford Motor Company targeting with the Bronco Sport, the unibody sibling of the mid-size Bronco? When compared to the dimensions and price points of the Cherokee and Renegade, the culprit would be the Compass crossover. But not just any Compass…
For starters, Ford offers the Bronco Sport with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive. The most affordable equivalent from Jeep would be the Sport trim level with AWD at $23,780. Adding the nine-speed automatic transmission brings the price up to $25,280 while freight adds $1,495 to the tally.
The newcomer with Escape underpinnings is $26,660 plus $1,495 for the “Base” entry-level trim, meaning that the Compass is the more affordable of the two compact crossovers. These fellows couldn’t be more different under the hood either.
The 2.4-liter MultiAir 2 engine delivers up to 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque while Ford has opted for a 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo with 181 ponies and 190 torques. Opt for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, and the all-new Bronco Sport takes the cake thanks to 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet at the crankshaft.
Standard features? Even the lowliest specification of the Ford features a Safari Style Roof, Terrain Management System with five G.O.A.T. modes, best-in-class cargo room behind the front row, flip-up rear glass, and the Co-Pilot360 suite of driver-assist technologies. Although it doesn’t feature the SYNC 4 infotainment of its bigger bro, the Bronco Sport offers SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
When it comes to the Compass Trailhawk and Bronco Sport Badlands off-road trims, Ford offers more ground clearance at 8.8 inches with the 29-inch optional tires. Approach, departure, and ramp-breakover angles favor the Jeep, but the Bronco Sport Badlands can tow 200 pounds more at 2,200 pounds (a metric tonne).
Capable of wading through 23.6 inches of water as opposed to 19 inches for the Compass Trailhawk, the newcomer is a bit of a disappointment where it really matters. Unlike the Jeep, the Blue Oval couldn’t make a case for a two-speed transfer case with a 4L mode. The twin-clutch rear axle of the Bronco Sport handles up to 18:1 while the Compass Trailhawk has a 20:1 crawl ratio and a 4.7 low gear.
In conclusion, opting for the Jeep may be the more inspired choice if you’re planning to hit the trails every weekend or so. The Compass Trailhawk starts at $29,850 before destination charge and options while the Bronco Sport Badlands is $32,660.
