2021 Jeep Gladiator With Diesel Engine Promises “Unmatched Off-Road Capability”

As expected, the EcoDiesel V6 has been transplanted into the Gladiator as well. The output ratings are similar to the 3.0-liter turbo diesel in the Wrangler Unlimited, and according to Jeep, this engine is offered “in response to overwhelming consumer demand.”
Really? Compression ignition is losing popularity in the European Union as of late, and the U.S. was never a big fan of oil-burning engines. However, the Gladiator with this powerplant does have a point to make thanks to 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque.
Connected exclusively to the 8HP75 transmission from the TorqueFlite family, the EcoDiesel V6 features Dana 44 axles front and rear as well as 3.73 gearing. The transfer cases sweeten the deal to 2.72:1 and 4.0:1 low-range gear ratios for serious off-roading.
Produced in Ferrara, Italy, the new engine is complemented by a 5.1-gallon diesel exhaust fluid tank located behind the fuel tank. The DEF needs refilling every 10,000 miles, and a diesel exhaust fluid gauge in the instrument cluster is also featured.
Fuel economy, however, remains a bit of a mystery. The JLU Wrangler with the EcoDiesel V6 returns 22 miles per gallon in the city and 29 on the highway, translating to an average of 25 mpg (9.41 l/100 km). Given that the four-door Wrangler with the Pentastar fares one mile per gallon better than the 19-mpg rating of the Gladiator, it’s safe to assume the diesel option will return 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km).
Cast with compacted graphite iron, the EcoDiesel is said to weigh less than its gray cast-iron peers. A compacted graphite iron bedplate adds rigidity to the block, which is abused more than the Pentastar V6 and Hurricane turbo four-cylinder options.
To understand what kind of forces Jeep is talking about, the direct-injection fuel injector nozzles do their job at 29,000 psi (2,000 bar). The compression ratio is also noteworthy, rated at 16.5:1 as opposed to 11.3:1 and 10:01 for the Pentastar and Hurricane.
Dual-loop exhaust gas recirculation and a water-cooled turbo with a variable geometry turbine round off the list of goodies. Expect the EcoDiesel V6-engined Gladiator to arrive in showrooms in the third quarter of 2020.
