2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Fuel Economy EPA-rated 29 MPG Highway

Only available with the eight-speed automatic transmission and the Unlimited four-door body style, the EcoDiesel V6 is the most efficient powerplant you can opt in the JLU Wrangler. For the 2020 model year and in this application, the Environmental Protection Agency has rated this engine at 25 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle.
That’s 22 mpg in the city and 29 out on the highway, making the turbo diesel vee-six an interesting choice for high-mileage customers. It’s also worth highlight that the EcoDiesel V6 is torquier than both the Pentastar V6 coming as standard and the eTorque Hurricane four-cylinder turbo, which should help the JLU Wrangler in most off-road situations.
Cranking out 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, the EcoDiesel V6 will ideally do 500 miles on a full tank of fuel. Jeep has also calibrated the 8HP75 transmission for low-rpm shifts, giving the eight-speeder more than 40 individual maps for different driving scenarios. The JLU Wrangler with this engine also features Dana 44 axles up front and the rear, featuring a 3.73 axle ratio. These said, let’s talk about money.
Over in the United States, the EcoDiesel option is $6,000 more than the Wrangler Unlimited with the Pentastar V6 six-speed manual and $4,500 more than the Hurricane I4 eight-speed auto. In other words, prepare to pony up $39,290 for the entry-level Sport grade.
The Wrangler that Jeep builds in Toledo, Ohio for export in Europe has a different turbo diesel under the hood, namely a four-cylinder engine with lots of similarities to the one Alfa Romeo utilizes in the Giulia sports sedan. We’ve tested this powerplant in a Rubicon only recently, and even though it’s not as torquey as the EcoDiesel V6, the MultiJet II with 2.2 liters of displacement is more than adequate for the Wrangler Unlimited.
On an ending note, it should be mentioned that the EcoDiesel V6 is manufactured in Italy by a company going by the name of VM Motori. The Ram 1500 is also available with this engine, and not long now, the EcoDiesel V6 will return to the Jeep Grand Cherokee as well.
