Hellcat-Powered 1989 Jee Grand Wagoneer Combines 707 HP and Wood Paneling

Prices of Jeep Grand Wagoneers have gone through the roof, which tells us the vintage look is making a comeback. Judging by trademarks and rumors, Jeep knows about this too and is working on a comeback in the likely form of a 3-row crossover.
But there's nothing quite like dealing with the old-fashioned truck. Back in its day, the Jeep was known for its retro wood side paneling, but it wasn't particularly fast. Its power came from a 5.9-liter V8 making only 144 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque.

With plenty of room under the hood, Black Mountain Conversions aka the Collins Brothers put together a Hellcat-swapped, cherry red machine. We're talking about a 6.4-liter supercharged V8 now giving the Texas truck 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque (875 Nm). Everything needed to be custom-made - intake, fuel system and exhaust. Thankfully, the old-timer had plenty of space to pack it all.

The ridiculous part is that the original 3-speed automatic gearbox still appears to reside in this vehicle, complete with a column-mounted shifter. With solid axles and leaf springs, it takes you to another era of motoring. Personally, we would have taken more of are resto-mod approach, but that's what Jeep makes for the Moab.

Tempted? Well, the beast could be yours, thanks to an auction from Riyadh Auction in Saudi Arabia. Does that mean they're shipping it? Makes sense, consinder local princes love this kind of 4x4. They say that it's only done 500 miles with the Hellcat crate unit and 52,000 on the original configuration.

Seen by many as the first American luxury 4x4, the model was introduced in 1963 as the Wagoneer, sticking around until as late as 1991. In 1984, the more luxurious “Grand Wagoneer” came out with leather seats, power windows, power seats, and air-conditioning. Anyway, check out the full photo gallery and videos from the builder.

