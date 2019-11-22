Jeep Wrangler "Flat Boy" Looks Like a Hot Rod, Has V12 Power

For one, that ride height, as well as the negative camber angle of the wheels, are the result of an air suspension setup. So there's no reason to fret - the driver can always bring the ride height to a reasonable value for the badge, not that this contraption would hold Jeep emblems anymore.
Instead, the front fascia of the toy is minimalist, while the vertical LED headlights could be regarded as an amazing reinterpretation of the traditional Jeep grille, even though they're inspired from a real build based on a Ford (more on this below).
The practical aura that should define any Wrangler has also been taken care of. So if you take a look at the space behind the racing-grade front seats, you'll notice an open cargo area with an accessory.
Well, that accessory is every bit as impressive as the machine hauling it. To put it shortly, we're looking at an autonomous motorcycle with a weapon-like center exhaust and Turbofan wheels. Don't ask about the usability of such a toy, though...
Why would anybody render this? Well, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind the shenanigan we have here, was feeling inspired after checking out a somewhat similar real-world build. And, as you'll notice in the second Instagram post below, the said project involves a mutated Ford Model A that will require tons of attention through the plethora of custom details it displays.
Well here it is! My V12 powered Jeep Wrangler TJ - inspired by @mike_stanceworks incredible Model A, hauling my Autonomous Bike Concept. - - I had so much fun with this one, has a lot of details you can't really see yet either so I'll do some more renders at a later stage. - - #art #design #3d #jeep #wrangler #tj #lto #kyza #khyzylsaleem #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #scifi #cyberpunk
SWIPE ➡️ • For me, the journey is the reward. It’s not necessarily about the finished product, but about the work it takes to get there. Building something one-of-a-kind doesn’t happen overnight, it doesn’t happen with the click of a button. It takes a certain drive and sense of determination to bring an idea to life in steel and alloy: if you know, you know. Everyone always asks “Why’d you build it?” And the answer is always the same: to build it. #Protomachine #StanceWorks