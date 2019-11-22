Jeep Wrangler "Flat Boy" Looks Like a Hot Rod, Has V12 Power

View this post on Instagram

Well here it is! My V12 powered Jeep Wrangler TJ - inspired by @mike_stanceworks incredible Model A, hauling my Autonomous Bike Concept. - - I had so much fun with this one, has a lot of details you can't really see yet either so I'll do some more renders at a later stage. - - #art #design #3d #jeep #wrangler #tj #lto #kyza #khyzylsaleem #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #scifi #cyberpunk

