Jeep Wrangler "Flat Boy" Looks Like a Hot Rod, Has V12 Power

22 Nov 2019, 17:32 UTC
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we are gathered here today to witness the birth of a virtual build that can be described as follows: a Jeep thing that Jeep people wouldn't understand. On a more serious note, the rendering sitting before us portrays a Wrangler that has been taken as far from its factory form as possible.
Jeep Wrangler "Flat Boy" renderingJeep Wrangler "Flat Boy" renderingJeep Wrangler "Flat Boy" rendering
This used to be a TJ-generation Jeep Wrangler, but the thing now packs a ground clearance that would make racecars jealous and successfully conceals a V12 in its nose.

For one, that ride height, as well as the negative camber angle of the wheels, are the result of an air suspension setup. So there's no reason to fret - the driver can always bring the ride height to a reasonable value for the badge, not that this contraption would hold Jeep emblems anymore.

Instead, the front fascia of the toy is minimalist, while the vertical LED headlights could be regarded as an amazing reinterpretation of the traditional Jeep grille, even though they're inspired from a real build based on a Ford (more on this below).

The practical aura that should define any Wrangler has also been taken care of. So if you take a look at the space behind the racing-grade front seats, you'll notice an open cargo area with an accessory.

Well, that accessory is every bit as impressive as the machine hauling it. To put it shortly, we're looking at an autonomous motorcycle with a weapon-like center exhaust and Turbofan wheels. Don't ask about the usability of such a toy, though...

Why would anybody render this? Well, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind the shenanigan we have here, was feeling inspired after checking out a somewhat similar real-world build. And, as you'll notice in the second Instagram post below, the said project involves a mutated Ford Model A that will require tons of attention through the plethora of custom details it displays.


