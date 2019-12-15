Jeep Planning 4 Electric Vehicles, 10 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles by 2022

This Hybrid Megayacht Turns Into a Submarine for Complete Privacy

For the time being, Jeep has only two plug-in hybrids to offer in the guise of the Renegade and the Commander. By 2022, no fewer than eight models will be added to the list in addition to four electric vehicles, including the Wrangler EV 42 photos



Appointed the president of Jeep by the executive council in May 2019, the head honcho told



Another piece of information that Meunier told the Australian publication is that plug-in hybrids will be capable of “at least 50 kilometers” in all-electric mode. That’s a range of 31 miles under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which is extremely close to the EPA ratings in the U.S. of A.



Jeep will have to make sure that the plug-ins and electrics will stay true to the brand’s ethos as well, offering all-terrain capability in a family-friendly package. A Jeep embodies four-wheel adventure more than other cars out there, right?



Motoring.com.au was also told that Australia won’t get these models in the first instance. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles wants to first focus on the big sellers, namely China, the United States, and Europe. Speaking of the Middle Kingdom, the Commander PHEV is a China-only model that's also made exclusively in the People’s Republic.



