Minimalist Jeep Gladiator Half Doors Have Big "Vent Holes"

As for the Gladiator, the accessory offer is still young. And we are now zooming in on some eye-catching half doors for the bed wielder.
These "portals" are as minimalist as they get, so not only do they lack windows and come in shorty form, but they also feature ... poke-through lower areas.
Of course, the holes we're talking about mean dust/mud is welcome into the vehicle when offroading, but this is more of a street/show thing.
The minimalist doors are part of a Gladiator customization program that made its debut at the recent SEMA show in Las Vegas, as you'll be able to notice in the social media posts below - make sure to use the swipe feature for the complete view.
Developed by ZeroTo60Designs for coating protection specialist Line-X, the package also includes the front grille, bumper, fenders and rocker panels, while the display car also came with custom seat covers and wheels/tires, as well as with a bedliner.
Much to nobody's surprise, the make it your own range of goodies for the Jeep pickup truck will only get larger, once again, in terms of both Mopar and third-party suppliers. So we can't wait to see how these extras play with the look of the tough machine.
View this post on Instagram
Jeep accessories that will change the industry. These half doors , hood , grill , bumper, rocker and fender will be a whole new line of product that’s going to shock the world. Watch what we do next. If you want any parts send us a message. Line x keep us on fire. @linexnorthamerica @blackrhinowheels @magnaflow @jeep #jeepwrangler @jeepgladiatorportal @jeepwranglers4life @gridoffroad @officialmopar @offroaddynasty @jeep_addiction @jeep__kings @jeepsrt8nation @jeep.people @half_doors_jeeps @half.open.doors @dirtridermag @jeepmag @liftedjeepmagazine @millionaire.life.style @jeepwranglers4life #lifestyle @black_list @celebrityexperience