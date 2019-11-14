autoevolution

Minimalist Jeep Gladiator Half Doors Have Big "Vent Holes"

For people outside the Jeep community, half doors might refer to the things separating one from the standstill exterior world while on an extreme ride in the amusement park. However, when it comes to the said offroaders, half doors are a pretty big deal, especially for the Wrangler. So now that the Gladiator has joined the party, it's only normal for the pickup truck to receive such elements.
In terms of the Wrangler, there's a wide variety of half doors, with these coming from Mopar, Chrysler's parts and accessories arm, or various aftermarket developers.

As for the Gladiator, the accessory offer is still young. And we are now zooming in on some eye-catching half doors for the bed wielder.

These "portals" are as minimalist as they get, so not only do they lack windows and come in shorty form, but they also feature ... poke-through lower areas.

Of course, the holes we're talking about mean dust/mud is welcome into the vehicle when offroading, but this is more of a street/show thing.

The minimalist doors are part of a Gladiator customization program that made its debut at the recent SEMA show in Las Vegas, as you'll be able to notice in the social media posts below - make sure to use the swipe feature for the complete view.

Developed by ZeroTo60Designs for coating protection specialist Line-X, the package also includes the front grille, bumper, fenders and rocker panels, while the display car also came with custom seat covers and wheels/tires, as well as with a bedliner.

Much to nobody's surprise, the make it your own range of goodies for the Jeep pickup truck will only get larger, once again, in terms of both Mopar and third-party suppliers. So we can't wait to see how these extras play with the look of the tough machine.


