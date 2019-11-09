Jeep Honors U.S. Military With 2020 Wrangler Freedom Edition

autoevolution
 

The biggest news for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler may be the addition of the EcoDiesel V6, but on the other hand, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is known for rolling special edition after special edition. The “Freedom” is how this baby is called, and each purchase translates to a $250 donation to the United Service Organization.
Based on the Sport S trim level, the limited-run SUV features a patriotic theme that pays tribute to the U.S. military. “Jeep has a long military history and the new Wrangler Freedom model is a small, but important way we can honor those who have and continue to serve their country.” declared the brand’s head honcho, Jim Morrison.

“Unique exterior and interior content” are featured for the price of $34,190 excluding freight. The four-door JLU in this specification with the Pentastar V6 retails at $37,690, and both body styles are treated to Satin Carbon aluminum wheels.

The list of goodies also includes Oscar Mike decals and American flag logos, the Sunrider soft-top roof in black, deep-tint rear windows, all-terrain tires, and side steps. In terms of colors for the bodywork, the Wrangler Freedom Edition can be had in Punk’n, Bikini, Hellayella, Sting Gray, Granite Crystal, and Black.

If you really want to showcase your love for America, the U.S. configurator for the Wrangler also lists a flag graphic by Mopar for the hood at $245. This can be changed to the 1941 decal at the same price, and off-road enthusiasts should also take into consideration the trail-rated kit at $195 and all-weather floor mats at $165.

As a brief refresher, the torquiest engine option for the 2020 Wrangler is the newly-redesigned EcoDiesel. The 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 cranks out 260 horsepower and no fewer than 442 pound-feet of torque. The Pentastar V6 is rated at 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet.

“We are thrilled to bring the Wrangler Freedom model back to the Jeep lineup as a tribute to active and retired members of the U.S. military,” concluded Morrison.
