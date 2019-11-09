autoevolution
 

Black and White Bugatti Chiron Shows "Penguin" Spec, Matching Interior

9 Nov 2019, 11:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Fellow gear heads, here are two very important questions for you: Are penguins the cutest birds around? Does this Bugatti Chiron look like a penguin?
4 photos
Fake Bugatti Chiron Actually Looks Like a VeyronFake Bugatti Chiron Actually Looks Like a VeyronFake Bugatti Chiron Actually Looks Like a Veyron
Unsurprisingly, we'll focus on the second Q and the answer is probably positive. After all, the hypercar we have here does pack the right shades for a penguin - most of its body is split between Black and White, while there are noticeable Orange details.

And since we've seen multiple examples of the W16 monster turning to a B&W color scheme, it looks like the owner of this one decided to make the Molsheim machine stand out via the said accent color.

As it normally happens, the spec of the interior seems to match that of the exterior. And, even though the social media post at the bottom of the page, which showcases the Bug, doesn't take us inside the 1,5000 horsepower toy, it looks like White is the hue that dominates the cabin.

Then again, Orange doesn't need all that much real estate to impress - would you look at that center rear-view mirror..

According to the tags of the said post, this Bug was spotted doing its thing over in Monaco. And, given the supercar/hypercar population density of the city-state, it's obvious that the spec of this Chiron helps it stand out.

Of course, a configuration like this will split opinions. So not only will certain car lovers wish to look elsewhere, but even those who admire the spec can see its aura in different ways.

For one thing, that orange might look like caramel to some, which would bring the tale into a different arena of delights. For instance, one Instagram user commenting on the post showcasing the beast mentioned that the quad-turbo animal looks like ice cream. Well, perhaps we are now looking at the world's fastest ice cream truck....

Bugatti Chiron Bugatti supercar spec game speed shot lol
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road This Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style PanameraThis Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style Panamera
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Nio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car LifestyleNio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car Lifestyle
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Cool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is RareCool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is Rare
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Meet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS SedanMeet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS Sedan
BUGATTI models:
BUGATTI Chiron Super Sport 300BUGATTI Chiron Super Sport 300 ExoticBUGATTI CentodieciBUGATTI Centodieci ExoticBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticBUGATTI DivoBUGATTI Divo ExoticBUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticAll BUGATTI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day