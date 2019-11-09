Black and White Bugatti Chiron Shows "Penguin" Spec, Matching Interior

Cool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is Rare

View this post on Instagram Thoughts on this spec? #Bugatti #Chiron #HorsepowerHunters #Monaco A post shared by Thomas Howarth (@horsepower_hunters) on Nov 8, 2019 at 4:25am PST Unsurprisingly, we'll focus on the second Q and the answer is probably positive. After all, the hypercar we have here does pack the right shades for a penguin - most of its body is split between Black and White, while there are noticeable Orange details.And since we've seen multiple examples of the W16 monster turning to a B&W color scheme, it looks like the owner of this one decided to make the Molsheim machine stand out via the said accent color.As it normally happens, the spec of the interior seems to match that of the exterior. And, even though the social media post at the bottom of the page, which showcases the Bug, doesn't take us inside the 1,5000 horsepower toy, it looks like White is the hue that dominates the cabin.Then again, Orange doesn't need all that much real estate to impress - would you look at that center rear-view mirror..According to the tags of the said post, this Bug was spotted doing its thing over in Monaco. And, given the supercar/hypercar population density of the city-state, it's obvious that the spec of this Chiron helps it stand out.Of course, a configuration like this will split opinions. So not only will certain car lovers wish to look elsewhere, but even those who admire the spec can see its aura in different ways.For one thing, that orange might look like caramel to some, which would bring the tale into a different arena of delights. For instance, one Instagram user commenting on the post showcasing the beast mentioned that the quad-turbo animal looks like ice cream. Well, perhaps we are now looking at the world's fastest ice cream truck....