autoevolution

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 Detailed in Mega Photo Gallery

13 Nov 2019, 19:09 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The biggest news for the 2020 Wrangler is that Jeep has finally launched the EcoDiesel V6 in the United States. Similar to the 3.0-liter turbo diesel available as an option in the Ram 1500, the Italian engine is exclusive to the four-door Unlimited coupled to the eight-speed automatic transmission.
244 photos
2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 (JLU)Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8
TorqueFlite 8HP75 is the name of the tranny, and as you’d expect from an engine with compression ignition and different fuel from the Pentastar V6 and Hurricane four-cylinder turbo, the eight-speeder of the EcoDiesel V6 has been re-calibrated for shifting much sooner. Otherwise put, turbo diesels develop their peak torque far lower in the rev range in comparison to gasoline powerplants.

Heavy-duty Dana 44 axles at the front and rear, a 3.73 axle ratio, 4x4, and two- transfer cases are included. Customers going for the Rubicon are treated to the Rock-Trac transfer case that sweetens the deal in off-road situations with a 4.0:1 reduction for an extremely low crawl ratio. Sport and Sahara trims are equipped with the Command-Trac, which features a reduction of 2.72:1.

Care to guess how much the EcoDiesel V6 costs? In this application, make that $39,290 for the entry-level Wrangler Unlimited Sport including $1,495 for the destination charge. That’s a difference of $4,000 over the 3.6-liter gasoline V6 from the Pentastar family, a serious price gap when you think about it.

The first examples of the breed are expected to arrive at dealerships by the end of the fourth quarter, and in the meantime, Jeep is much obliged to let you admire the Wrangler EcoDiesel V6 with a mega gallery of hi-res photographs and a couple of videos.

European customers aren’t treated to the 3.0-liter engine option, but a 2.2-liter four-potter with the same displacement and compression ratio as the Alfa Romeo Giulia. We’ve tested the body-on-frame SUV with this exact powerplant in the Rubicon, and the verdict is that NVH could’ve been better when compared to the unibody sedan.

If you had $40k lying around in your bank account, would you spend those dollar bills on the EcoDiesel V6 or simply buy the Pentastar V6 instead?

2020 jeep wrangler EcoDiesel V6 Jeep Wrangler Turbo Diesel Jeep JLU
press release
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Tech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily DriversTech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily Drivers
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2020 Skoda Octavia RS to Blend Performance and Practicality, Will Look Like This2020 Skoda Octavia RS to Blend Performance and Practicality, Will Look Like This
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove it Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove it Using a Race Car
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car How Skoda Octavia Beat Volkswagen Golf at Its Own GameHow Skoda Octavia Beat Volkswagen Golf at Its Own Game
JEEP models:
JEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVJEEP GladiatorJEEP Gladiator Midsize PickupJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVAll JEEP models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day