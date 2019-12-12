2022 Jeep “Ultra Compact” SUV Won’t Compromise Off-Road Capability

The Renegade was a turning point for Jeep, the brand’s first-ever subcompact model. Twinned with the Fiat 500X, the Renegade has evolved over the years to the point that you can now get a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that won’t feel out of place off the beaten path.
But Jeep knows that the B-segment has its limitations in a handful of rather lucrative markets such as India. This is where the A-segment Jeep rumor comes back into focus, a subject we’ve covered since 2017. If you think about it, the Baby Jeep isn't that challenging of a project for Fiat Chrysler.
There’s a new 500 right around the corner, and the Panda is expected towards the end of 2020 for the 2021 model year with different underpinnings. The platform on which the Fiat is based is likely to soldier on with an all-wheel-drive option, meaning that the A-segment Jeep could borrow the underpinnings from the Panda with minimal changes.
Auto Express has received confirmation from Jeep’s head of brand marketing about the yet-unnamed model, and it’s coming in 2022 as an “ultra compact” utility vehicle. Marco Pigozzi has also made a case for the brand’s renowned off-road capability, daily driving, and a length of around four meters. In other words, the size of the Suzuki Jimny.
Considering that Fiat Chrysler will merge with Groupe PSA, chances are the platform could very well be borrowed from the French automaker along with internal combustion engines, transmissions, and even EV parts such as the e-motor and battery pack. The e-CMP vehicle architecture used by the Peugeot e-2008 crossover is a prime candidate as long as Jeep improves the approach, departure, and breakover angles.
“We have the capability to deliver the electrification we need,” Pigozzi told the British motoring publication, and that’s about everything that the European head of brand marketing is willing to share about the Baby Jeep for the time being. If previous reports are still relevant now that Groupe PSA has joined the chat, then this model won’t be sold in the United States because there’s no market for SUVs this small over there.
On an ending note, a certain slide from the Capital Markets Day 2018 presentation reveals that Jeep is planning an A-/B-segment model for 2022 with a plug-in hybrid option - not fully electric - and Level 3 autonomy.
