Jeep Gladiator Altitude Is All Blacked Out Parts, We’re Shown a White Pickup

When it revived the Gladiator nameplate back in 2018, Jepp was probably hoping for a surge of customers to wash over dealerships. For a variety of reasons, including some that are beyond the carmaker’s control, the Gladiator is dragging its wheels as far as sales are concerned.
In America, the Gladiator is now offered in four trim levels, namely Overland, Sport S, Sport and of course Rubicon. In an attempt to boost sales, the carmaker announced the introduction of a fifth one called Altitude (already available on some of the other Jeep models).
Created according to Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand for North America, as a “direct response to customers who ask for a ‘blacked-out’ look directly from the factory,“ this new model will soon be available for order.
"The Jeep Altitude models continue to resonate with customers and adding Gladiator completes this lineup. We are thrilled that the popular Altitude model joins the Gladiator lineup and is another way for Jeep to connect with customers,” said the official.
The Altitude is an evolution of the Sport S and adds body-color grille with Dark Gray throats and headlamp rings, body-color fender flares, black Jeep and Trail Rated badging and 18-inch aluminum wheels, and a black Freedom hardtop as standard.
The interior gets some black accents as well, especially on the seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and instrument panel mid-bolster and bezels.
To give you an idea of how these blacked-elements look on the Gladiator, Jeep released just two images showing a pickup in the exact opposite color, white. Good for the task at hand, not great for the ones seeing it.
Why are we saying that? Well, because the Altitude trim can be had in no less than 9 colors, including black (imagine an all-black Gladiator) or Firecracker Red.
The carmaker plans to sell the Gladiator Altitude for $40,340 plus $1,495 destination charge. At the time of this writing, this variant is not yet available on the carmaker’s configurator.
