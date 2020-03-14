Here's What the 1000 HP Hummer EV Truck Could Look Like

2020 Jeep Gladiator Now Available With “Truck of the Year” Value Package

After claiming the North American Truck of the Year in January, the Gladiator surges forward with a couple of value packages for two trim levels. Both are called “Truck of the Year,” and the trim levels in question are the Sport S and Overland with either the six-speed manual transmission or eight-speed automatic option. 75 photos



Jeep is asking $1,495 for this lot, representing savings of $1,640 over specifying these features individually. The Gladiator Overland Truck of the Year also comes with four add-ons, including the Black hardtop of the lesser trim level. The remaining three are the Trailer Tow Package, leather upholstery for all five seats, and the 8.4-inch Radio and Premium Audio. This package, however, is a little more expensive than the other one. It costs $2,495, representing savings of $2,240.



In both cases, the RPO code for Truck of the Year is AEH according to



The 850RE is $2,000 more than the three-pedal setup, and having said these, let's get down to business. Mopar Insiders reports that the Gladiator Sport S "Truck of the Year" comes with four additional features. Trying to configure the Sport S or Overland on the Jeep website with these value packages is impossible for the time being, but chances are the AEH will be uploaded into the configurator as soon as next week. Nevertheless, your nearest Jeep dealership can certainly help you with ordering the Truck of the Year. North Edition costs $45,915 before options like premium paint.