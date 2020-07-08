When Toyota Introduced a Whole New Vehicle Idea - The Concept-i

5 Jeep Renegade Plug-in Hybrid Makes On-Road Debut, Looks the Same

4 2020 Jeep Renegade Rated Top Safety Pick, Headlights Performance Could Do Better

2 2020 Jeep North Edition Lineup Ranges From the Renegade to the Gladiator

More on this:

Here Is a Fancy Not-So-Orange 2020 Jeep Renegade Orange Edition

Just like any other automaker out there, Jeep is an expert in producing special edition models, especially useful as sources of added value for the clients and fans alike. Jeep is taking this approach with the Renegade, the smallest model in its lineup, coming up with a new way to set it apart from the crowd of small SUVs available in the US. 11 photos



As you can very well see from the attached gallery, the full orange paint coat is nowhere in sight. Instead, the crossover is only receiving subtle touches of the hue on certain exterior and interior elements alongside a slew of upgrades over the median Latitude trim. Best of all, the new



First off, the only available exterior colors for the Orange Edition are a tad less fun than implied – Black Clear-Coat, Granite Crystal Metallic, Glacier Metallic as well as a minimalist Alpine White. The model comes standard with massive 19-inch Black Aluminum alloys wrapped in 235/45R19 BSW all-season tires for enhanced looks and all-round performance.



Inside, Jeep offers a standard Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7-inch display – and users can upgrade to the larger 8.4-inch version along with the choice of shelling out an additional $1,595 for the My Sky Power or the Dual-Pane Panoramic Power sunroof options. There are also numerous upgrade packages available, the choice includes safety, technology, and even premium items.



Styling modifications compared to the regular Latitude trim include a Black with Orange Tracer Stripes hood decal, orange-tinted exterior mirrors, unique badging, a gloss black grille, along with anodized orange touches on the interior door speakers and the vents.



There is just one powertrain – the 2.4-liter Tigershark mated to a standard 9-speed automatic transmission. Going for the front-wheel drive version means the MSRP for the 2020 Renegade The Jeep Renegade has been around for some time already – enough to go through the classic, midlife facelift. Now there is still time before the automaker needs to produce a new generation – so the intermediate model need some spicing from now and then. Therefore, the company has introduced the Orange Edition.As you can very well see from the attached gallery, the full orange paint coat is nowhere in sight. Instead, the crossover is only receiving subtle touches of the hue on certain exterior and interior elements alongside a slew of upgrades over the median Latitude trim. Best of all, the new Renegade Orange Edition can be had in either two-wheel or a full all-wheel drive configuration.First off, the only available exterior colors for the Orange Edition are a tad less fun than implied – Black Clear-Coat, Granite Crystal Metallic, Glacier Metallic as well as a minimalist Alpine White. The model comes standard with massive 19-inch Black Aluminum alloys wrapped in 235/45R19 BSW all-season tires for enhanced looks and all-round performance.Inside, Jeep offers a standard Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7-inch display – and users can upgrade to the larger 8.4-inch version along with the choice of shelling out an additional $1,595 for the My Sky Power or the Dual-Pane Panoramic Power sunroof options. There are also numerous upgrade packages available, the choice includes safety, technology, and even premium items.Styling modifications compared to the regular Latitude trim include a Black with Orange Tracer Stripes hood decal, orange-tinted exterior mirrors, unique badging, a gloss black grille, along with anodized orange touches on the interior door speakers and the vents.There is just one powertrain – the 2.4-liter Tigershark mated to a standard 9-speed automatic transmission. Going for the front-wheel drive version means the MSRP for the 2020 Renegade Orange Edition is $25,690, while the 4x4 option starts from $27,190 (destination charges not included).