2020 Jeep Renegade Rated Top Safety Pick, Headlights Performance Could Do Better

Jeep made quite a few changes to the Renegade for the mid-cycle refresh of the subcompact SUV. The introduction of the 1.3-liter turbo engine and the availability of a plug-in hybrid , however, didn’t help the lil’ one in terms of headlights performance as per the IIHS. 11 photos Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Renegade for the 2020 model year has been awarded no fewer than three ratings for the headlights. Depending on specification, these are “acceptable, marginal, and poor,” for the entry-level setup.



Two more things need to be addressed, namely the ease of use of the child seat anchors as well as the “acceptable” rating of the small overlap front passenger-side crash test. Otherwise, the



The optional front crash prevention system avoided collisions at 12 and 25 miles per hour, respectively, and the best headlights available is the LED option with high-beam assist. The “good” rating in the driver-side small overlap crash test, applies to models built after September 2019, the month when production had started for the 2020 model year.



Marketed as a compact SUV on the Jeep website even though it’s a bit smaller than that, the Renegade is priced at $22,470 excluding destination charge for the front-driven Sport trim level. The most basic of specifications comes with 16- by 6.5-inch alloy wheels, all-season tires, Uconnect 3 infotainment with a 5.0-inch touchscreen display, and the 2.4-liter Tigershark MultiAir. The Zero Evap M-Air engine is mated to a nine-speed tranny.



Adding



The Trailhawk retails at $27,990, making it the second most expensive Renegade after the High Altitude at $28,835 and $30,335, respectively.



