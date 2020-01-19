From Dusty to Archimedes, These Are the Final 155 Names for the Mars 2020 Rover

2020 Jeep North Edition Lineup Ranges From the Renegade to the Gladiator

North Edition is the name of the latest package offered by Jeep for U.S. models, and they’re not exactly cheap. The Renegade in this flavor – which is based on the Sport trim level – costs $26,670 excluding $1,495 for the destination charge. 75 photos



Common across all North Edition models, 4x4 capability with a brake-lock differential is complemented by all-season or all-terrain tires. Heated seats and steering wheel, remote engine start, the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather, all-weather floor mats, heated and powered side mirrors, tow hooks, and the Jeep Trail Rated kit round off the list of standard equipment. The latter consists of a safety kit, carabiner, D-rings, and tow strap that should come in handy in bad weather or during off-road ventures.



“When winter weather hits, your Jeep SUV can be your best friend,” said Jim Morrison, head of Jeep, at the 2020 New England Auto Show. “Every Jeep 4x4 is engineered to easily tackle winter, and our new North Editions add features and technology to make winter driving even more of a pleasure,” he concluded.



On a more ironic note, the Renegade North Edition won’t be available to purchase until March 2020. All of the others, from the Compass to the Gladiator, are already for sale at U.S. dealerships. In related news, have you heard there’s a



By 2022, Jeep intends to electrify every nameplate sold in the United States of America. The Renegade is already available as a plug-in hybrid in Europe while the Commander is exclusive to the People's Republic of China.

