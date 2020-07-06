Here’s a Lifted 1982 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler to Take Your Mind Off the Bronco

The world of off-road machines is about to get a bit more crowded sometime next week, when Ford will be unveiling the most anticipated vehicle of the year, the new Bronco. Emotions are high, expectations huge, and only time will tell if Ford got things right enough to make it a hit.
But the unveiling is still a week or so away, and we’ve already talked about the Bronco more than enough. So why not clear our thoughts with a Jeep? After all, this is the brand Ford is going after with the Bronco.
At the time when the Jeep in the gallery above was produced, in 1982, the previous version of the Bronco was of course around, but the two were playing in different courtyards. The CJ (short for Civilian Jeep) was part of a family of small, open bodied off-roaders, while the Bronco was a star in the SUV category, if there was such a thing back then.
The CJ in our gallery is of the Scrambler variety, meaning a long-wheelbase version of the CJ-7, packing a removable half-cab that made it look a bit like a pickup on steroids. The overall design of the machine has been retained in this here custom build, but that’s about it.
Lifted a hell of a lot more than in stock configuration, the Scrambler packs all the needed hardware for a successful off-road adventure. The large wheels, riding on Pro-Comp Xtreme Terrain tires, are backed by Bilstein shocks and a G2 Dana 60 rear end, there is a big bull bar at the front and a rack at the rear for spare fuel cans, a jack mounted on the hood, and as a touch of finesse, electronically deploying side steps.
The engine is no longer the stock one, but a 350ci (5.7-liter) Chevy crate V8, linked to a three-speed automatic transmission and with just 5,750 miles (9,253 km) since new.
Packing a custom interior with three-row seating, the Scrambler is up for grabs, provided you find it within you to spend close to $62,000 for it.
