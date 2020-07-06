2021 Jeep Wrangler Features More Standard Equipment, "4xe" Plug-In Hybrid Option

Jeep intends to electrify the entire lineup in the coming years with anything from mild hybrids to EVs. The Wrangler will be treated to more electrified options as well, and the 2021 model will level up to the “4xe.”
Repeatedly confirmed by Jeep, the plug-in hybrid Wrangler will join the mild-hybrid eTorque by the end of 2020 in the United States. An all-electric option will be offered at a later date, and yes, the Rubicon EV will happen.
However, the 4x4 automaker is under immense pressure for 2021 because of the all-new Bronco. Ford went to great lengths to out-Wrangler the Wrangler, and it’s for this reason that Jeep decided to make some improvements.
“Dealer sources” told Mopar Insiders that the full-time transfer case of the Sahara – marketed as Selec-Trac – will be available in the Sport. A more hardcore transfer case - the Rock-Trac - is also coming to the Rubicon.
“The same forward-facing camera system found on the Gladiator Rubicon will now be available on Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon models,” according to the cited publication. Accessible through the Off-Road Pages menu, the camera in question is a bit of a gimmick in the eyes of proper off-road enthusiasts.
Nevertheless, we should remember that the Wrangler sells so well in the United States because it doesn’t appeal only to these guys and girls. In day to day driving as well as off the beaten path, the Selectable Tire Fill Alert system should prove pretty useful indeed. For the 2021 model year, the STFA comes standard with the 7.0-inch version of the Uconnect infotainment system.
A rather popular option, the Technology Group package is now standard equipment on the Sports S. Level up to the Rubicon, and the Wrangler will ship with the Off-Road Plus system from the Gladiator pickup truck. The ORP enables higher vehicle speeds with the rear locker engaged, and word has it that the 2021 Wrangler Mojave special edition will get Off-Road Plus as well.
However, the 4x4 automaker is under immense pressure for 2021 because of the all-new Bronco. Ford went to great lengths to out-Wrangler the Wrangler, and it’s for this reason that Jeep decided to make some improvements.
“Dealer sources” told Mopar Insiders that the full-time transfer case of the Sahara – marketed as Selec-Trac – will be available in the Sport. A more hardcore transfer case - the Rock-Trac - is also coming to the Rubicon.
“The same forward-facing camera system found on the Gladiator Rubicon will now be available on Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon models,” according to the cited publication. Accessible through the Off-Road Pages menu, the camera in question is a bit of a gimmick in the eyes of proper off-road enthusiasts.
Nevertheless, we should remember that the Wrangler sells so well in the United States because it doesn’t appeal only to these guys and girls. In day to day driving as well as off the beaten path, the Selectable Tire Fill Alert system should prove pretty useful indeed. For the 2021 model year, the STFA comes standard with the 7.0-inch version of the Uconnect infotainment system.
A rather popular option, the Technology Group package is now standard equipment on the Sports S. Level up to the Rubicon, and the Wrangler will ship with the Off-Road Plus system from the Gladiator pickup truck. The ORP enables higher vehicle speeds with the rear locker engaged, and word has it that the 2021 Wrangler Mojave special edition will get Off-Road Plus as well.