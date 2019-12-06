autoevolution

PHEV Jeep Wagoneer, Ram 1500 Rebel TRX, Mild-Hybrid Dodge Durango Confirmed

Pleasing the union is hard, more so because the American automotive industry relies increasingly more on China for maximizing profit. But on the other hand, the UAW has to be pleased because General Motors, the Ford Motor Company, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles can’t afford to anger the U.S. consumer and the federal government.
After GM and FoMoCo ratified their contracts with the United Automobile Workers, union leaders have recently approved the FCA labor deal. $9,000 in bonuses, $9 billion in U.S. manufacturing investments, improved benefits, the creation of 7,900 new jobs in the next four years, there are a lot of details to go through.

The ones that interest us the most are what’s next for Fiat Chrysler’s brands, and a slide from the contract’s summary confirms a lot of newities. The three-row Jeep SUV is coming in 2020 at the Detroit 2 Assembly Plant as part of a $1.5 billion investment along with the WL generation Grand Cherokee in 2021 (a plug-in hybrid option is in the offing).

Jefferson Assembly receives $3 billion for the introduction of the mild-hybrid Durango in 2020, Toledo is going to welcome the Wrangler PHEV in 2020, Sterling Heights will roll out the TRX in 2020, and Warren is scheduled to start production of the Jeep Wagoneer in 2021. It and the Grand Wagoneer are codenamed WS, and a PHEV will be also available.

Moving forward to the powertrain division, Toledo South Engine Plant will manufacture the PHEV Super Module of the plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler while Kokomo Transmission Plant will be re-tooled for the eight-speed automatic transmission of the WL generation Grand Cherokee. Sterling Stamping and Warren Stamping haven’t been forgotten either, receiving equipment upgrades and more workers to produce parts for the Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer.

Improvements to the FCA wind tunnel are also planned, but still, there’s something very important missing from this document.

A few rumors and a patent filing later, Fiat Chrysler still can’t confirm if they’ll ever put the Tornado inline-six into production. Also known as the GME T6, this engine is expected to develop from 360 to more than 500 horsepower if FCA ever makes a business case for it.

