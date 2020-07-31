Mopar and JPP Present Factory Lift Kit for EcoDiesel Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator

Jeep has been keeping the banner up for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on a global level while some of the group’s other brands (no need to give examples, we all know them) are but mere shadows of their former selves. Well, the Wrangler and Gladiator have their part in this – catering with all forces to the off-road enthusiast segment.
A big part of their appeal is the ability to embark on adventures that start somewhere in a city and wrap up in the middle of nowhere after a good session of rock-crawling. Jeep is aware of this and is looking to further enhance the capabilities of both the Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup.
Besides, the company must feel the heat coming from the recent 2021 Ford Bronco launch and its promise of hardcore road trips. With the market introduction of the newly revived rival still months away, Jeep has time to persuade some of the people who are still unsure of their choice while also reassuring convinced fans they made the right call.
And the tiny details are the ones that count. OK, not that little when you take into consideration this is a two-inch lift kit, but you get the point. The new Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) suspension accessory has been specifically developed for the Wrangler and Gladiator. The caveat is that availability is limited solely to the EcoDiesel-powered versions.
Because of their factory-baked nature, the two-inch lift kits have been validated by the company itself from the get-go. Specific features include an 18% increase in suspension articulation, bigger 2.5-inch (2-inch stock) in diameter FOX aluminum-monotube shocks with specific tuning to enhance off-road abilities, modified springs and extended front lower control arms.
The kit is quite easy to install, requiring no drilling, cutting, or welding. Included in the package are four springs, four FOX shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, various fasteners and even a trendy JPP badge. Also, people buying them can reuse the bespoke wooden crate – that one looks like a fashionable garage accessory in itself. Both two-inch lift kits have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,495.
