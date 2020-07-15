Jeep Feels the Bronco Angst, Almost Ready to Switch the 4xe Light On

Coincidence – or rather not – Jeep has been eager lately to discuss its plans going forward. They need all the attention they can get considering the powerful marketing mojo the Ford Bronco has been garnering prior to its reveal. It is as if the Blue Oval has become a hunting spirit for the Fiat Chrysler brand – and Jeep seems intent on scaring off the Boogeyman with its electrification plans.
Jeep has already announced the European availability of its first 4xe models – the smaller Renegade and Compass. Now it's time for all eyes to return to the United States as the new challenger is almost ready for prime time.
We have been hearing about the impending introduction of the Wrangler 4xe since the very first day the current generation was revealed. Of course, back then we did not know it would sport this moniker – but we had the general basics covered – 2021 availability and plug-in hybrid powertrain to one-up the current eTorque offering.
We loved the way Jeep treats its competition – it does not resort to below the belt blows like so many other automakers (at least not yet) and instead focuses on delivering something better from within its own ranks. Yes, we would love to see the Rubicon 392 Concept with a V8 engine put into series production.
But even if it does happen – and there is no guarantee – fans need to wait a lot longer than for the Wrangler 4xe. And if you look at Ford’s own Bronco brand you will immediately notice that all powertrain options are almost as classic as the original generation.
Jeep could definitely take advantage of that with the Wrangler 4xe if it manages to strike the right fan cords. We are not sure yet if cowboys and their steeds might do the trick, as the short teaser clip suggests. They could be up for something, though we would have featured some napping babies as well.
We have been hearing about the impending introduction of the Wrangler 4xe since the very first day the current generation was revealed. Of course, back then we did not know it would sport this moniker – but we had the general basics covered – 2021 availability and plug-in hybrid powertrain to one-up the current eTorque offering.
We loved the way Jeep treats its competition – it does not resort to below the belt blows like so many other automakers (at least not yet) and instead focuses on delivering something better from within its own ranks. Yes, we would love to see the Rubicon 392 Concept with a V8 engine put into series production.
But even if it does happen – and there is no guarantee – fans need to wait a lot longer than for the Wrangler 4xe. And if you look at Ford’s own Bronco brand you will immediately notice that all powertrain options are almost as classic as the original generation.
Jeep could definitely take advantage of that with the Wrangler 4xe if it manages to strike the right fan cords. We are not sure yet if cowboys and their steeds might do the trick, as the short teaser clip suggests. They could be up for something, though we would have featured some napping babies as well.