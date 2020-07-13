The Ford Bronco May Have Been Called "Ford Wrangler" in the 1960s

Snoopy Approves of This 1938 Pickup, Some Call It a Suicide-Door Fordbomination

With hours away until the revival of the Bronco , it’s important to highlight that Ford developed the mid-size utility vehicle to rival the Jeep Wrangler by taking inspiration from the Wrangler in a few important areas. The roof is pretty obvious, but the Blue Oval didn’t stop there. 24 photos



The most obvious example of Bronco-Wrangler rivalry comes in the form of a quote from chief operating officer Jim Farley. About a month ago, he said at an automotive conference that Ford is the most cross-shopped brand with Jeep and that the 2021 model year Bronco is “



Farley and no other official mentioned how much the Wrangler inspired them, but that pales in comparison to an official document from the Dearborn-based automaker’s private archives. As you can tell from the blue piece of paper serving as the main photo of this story, “Wrangler” was one of the alternate names considered for the original Bronco from the ‘60s.







Going further back into the past, did you know that the iconic grille of the Jeep brand wasn’t designed by Willys-Overland? The Ford Motor Company is responsible for it and the flat hood, but for some reason or another, Willys retained the license to the basic design which was licensed to Ford for production during the war.



Regardless of which crowd you represent, the Bronco and Wrangler are joined at the hip since the 1940s. The revival of the Bronco is also great news for Jeep, which has been forced to make the Wrangler better by introducing more standard features, a plug-in hybrid option, and the 392 HEMI V8 engine with 485 horsepower on deck.