2021 Ford Bronco Paint Options Leaked, “Cyber Orange Pearl” Included

We’re one day away from the unveiling of the Bronco, ladies and gents! Leading up to the debut, an online shop has listed the exterior colors of the Jeep Wrangler’s biggest rival – including “ Cyber Orange Pearl .” 24 photos



Available as pens or brush-in-buttles, the touch-up paint can also be had in 12-oz aerosol or ready-to-spray cans. For Cyber Orange Pearl – which is the launch color of the Bronco – prepare to pony up between $17.41 and $745.76 for a half-ounce bottle or a one-gallon can for the base coat alone. The smallest and most affordable bottle of glossy clear coat costs $4.95.



To premiere alongside the Escape-based Bronco Sport tomorrow, the



G.O.A.T. suspension/drive modes are in the pipeline, and so are multiple roof options and colors. As far as the oily bits are concerned, both the two- and four-door Bronco will be offered with a choice of two transmissions. The 10-speed automatic should prove the most popular of the two while the seven-speed “crawler gear” manual is for hardcore off-road enthusiasts.



Under the hood, two engine options will be available at launch. In addition to the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, the 2.7 will be offered with horsepower and torque ratings similar to those of the F-150 and Edge ST. In other words, Jeep will have the upper hand with the



Automotive Touchup opens the list with Antimatter Blue Metallic. Other finishes for the mid-size utility vehicle, in alphabetical order, include Absolute Black, Area 51, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Fighter Jet Gray, Iconic Silver Metallic, Lucid Red Pearl, Oxford White, and Race Red, totaling 10 colors.

Download attachment: 2021 Ford Bronco exterior paint colors list (PDF)