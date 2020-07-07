2021 Ford Bronco Looks Great With 315/70R17 Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT Tires

As standard, the Jeep Wrangler in Rubicon specification comes with 285/70 R17 rubber shoes. That's 33 inches in diameter for the off-road rubber, but Ford appears to have engineered the all-new Bronco for 35s.
First things first, take a look at the latest teaser on the @fordbronco channel on Instagram. Those definitely look like 35s, and the sidewall design as well as the tread pattern are definitely from the Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT.
The Ford F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor, by comparison, ship as standard with BF Goodrich T/A KO2 rubber. It should be mentioned, however, that 315/70 R17 actually translates to 34.4 inches in diameter.
Secondly, press play and watch the video uploaded by Jake Tiesler on YouTube. Even though it’s a Mustang-focused channel, Jake received a few photos from a Michigan-based fan with a camouflaged Bronco featuring the same rubber shoes as the orange example in the official teaser.
One of the pics also reveals the orange paintwork on the driver-side sill and door, and even though it’s hard to tell if we’re dealing with Cyber Orange from the Mustang Mach-E, it sure looks good on the Bronco. The shots also depict the two-door body style, the more off-road oriented option.
Even though the four- and two-door models will feature the same width, the latter version is certain to weight a little less. The most important difference, however, is the wheelbase. When navigating on the trail or in the woods, a smaller footprint is the preferred choice of hardcore off-road enthusiasts.
If we may turn our attention back to the tires, the carparazzi have captured Bronco prototypes with 315/70 R17 rubber on multiple occasions. The cheeky thing is, the tire features the same name as the Bronco’s biggest foe.
As a brief refresher, we should be offered all the details we want on July 13th when both the mid-size SUV and Bronco Sport unibody off-roader will be unveiled. Pricing information, however, will have to wait a little more.
