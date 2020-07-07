autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Custom Builds Month
Car reviews:
 

2021 Ford Bronco Looks Great With 315/70R17 Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT Tires

7 Jul 2020, 17:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
As standard, the Jeep Wrangler in Rubicon specification comes with 285/70 R17 rubber shoes. That's 33 inches in diameter for the off-road rubber, but Ford appears to have engineered the all-new Bronco for 35s.
21 photos
2021 Ford Bronco wearing 315/70R17 Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT tires2021 Ford Bronco wearing 315/70R17 Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT tires2021 Ford Bronco wearing 315/70R17 Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT tires2021 Ford Bronco wearing 315/70R17 Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT tires2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco
First things first, take a look at the latest teaser on the @fordbronco channel on Instagram. Those definitely look like 35s, and the sidewall design as well as the tread pattern are definitely from the Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT.

The Ford F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor, by comparison, ship as standard with BF Goodrich T/A KO2 rubber. It should be mentioned, however, that 315/70 R17 actually translates to 34.4 inches in diameter.

Secondly, press play and watch the video uploaded by Jake Tiesler on YouTube. Even though it’s a Mustang-focused channel, Jake received a few photos from a Michigan-based fan with a camouflaged Bronco featuring the same rubber shoes as the orange example in the official teaser.

One of the pics also reveals the orange paintwork on the driver-side sill and door, and even though it’s hard to tell if we’re dealing with Cyber Orange from the Mustang Mach-E, it sure looks good on the Bronco. The shots also depict the two-door body style, the more off-road oriented option.

Even though the four- and two-door models will feature the same width, the latter version is certain to weight a little less. The most important difference, however, is the wheelbase. When navigating on the trail or in the woods, a smaller footprint is the preferred choice of hardcore off-road enthusiasts.

If we may turn our attention back to the tires, the carparazzi have captured Bronco prototypes with 315/70 R17 rubber on multiple occasions. The cheeky thing is, the tire features the same name as the Bronco’s biggest foe.

As a brief refresher, we should be offered all the details we want on July 13th when both the mid-size SUV and Bronco Sport unibody off-roader will be unveiled. Pricing information, however, will have to wait a little more.


2021 Ford Bronco tire size Ford Bronco Goodyear Wrangler Ford spyshots SUV
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day