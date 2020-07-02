2021 Ford Bronco Front Grille, LED Headlights Teased, Reveal Will Be Televised

We’re edging closer to the grand unveiling of the Bronco. Teased by the Bronco R dune basher, spied, and leaked on multiple occasions, the mid-size utility vehicle with truck underpinnings will debut online and on three TV channels.
ABC will feature a three-minute promo “starring country music singer Kip Moore,” a rather curious ambassador considering that the Bronco is an off-road vehicle instead of a Southern-themed pickup. ESPN will feature “a different model and professional climber Brooke Raboutou,” and National Geographic will air “another Bronco during National Parks: Yosemite,” as per an official statement.
But wait, there’s more! All three promos will be available on Demand on Hulu on July 14th, one day after the grand reveal. The Ford Motor Company will also use social media to hype up the Bronco, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on July 13th.
On the same day and at the same hour, prospective customers can reserve their buckin’ off-roaders for $100 as opposed to $500 for the Mustang Mach-E. There is no mistaking that Ford has pumped tons of dollars into advertising and marketing, and the automaker’s intent is to steal market share from the Jeep Wrangler.
Don’t, however, think that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will sit idly and watch the Bronco’s imminent commercial success from the sideline. Jeep has already made a move for the 2021 model year, confirming a plug-in hybrid Wrangler under the “4xe” nameplate. The newcomer is set to arrive at dealers this year as well.
Jeep, however, will have to make bigger efforts in order to cement its status as king of the hill. This is where the Wrangler EV enters the scene, and the electric off-roader has also been confirmed to be available with Rubicon bits and bobs.
On the other hand, Ford has the edge in terms of internal combustion. All engine options – from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost to the 2.7- or/and 3.0-liter EcoBoost – are turbocharged. A plug-in hybrid is also in the offing, and even the seven-speed manual transmission is special in its own right thanks to a crawler gear.
