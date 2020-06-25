2021 Ford Bronco 2.7L and 3.0L EcoBoost V6 Engines Indirectly Confirmed

The rumors appear to have been true from the get-go, ladies and gents! “Was talking to a friend who works for Dana, and this came up,” wrote Alan Placer on the Ford Bronco 2021 group on Facebook, attaching a screenshot of a conversation that indirectly confirms two engine options for the mid-size SUV.
The Dana employee, whose name hasn’t and shouldn’t be made public, said: “My Bronco program launches the 2.7L engine in September and the 3.0L late next year.” That’s right; the four-cylinder turbo will be joined by more powerful six-cylinder options!
First and foremost, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost has been a sweetheart of the rumor mill ever since Ford published a video of the Bronco R race truck. The clip features the unmistakable sound of six cylinders and forced induction, and for this application, electrification for the EcoBoost is clearly out of the question.
The 3.0-liter EcoBoost, on the other hand, is already available as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid in the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. “We’re adding hybrid electrics to high-volume profitable vehicles like the Explorer and the new exciting Bronco,” said Jim Hackett one year ago at a shareholders meeting.
Given the current engine options of CD6-based SUVs and the quote from Ford’s head honcho, it’s more than obvious that a fuel-sipping powertrain is in the pipeline. Still, saving gas isn’t the only good thing about it.
Both the Explorer PHEV and Aviator Grand Touring are V8-like potent thanks to the e-motor that assists the twin-turbo V6 engine. For reference, the Ford utility vehicle is almost as powerful and a lot torquier than the Mustang GT while the Lincoln features 494 HP (501 PS) and 630 pound-feet (854 Nm).
The 2022 Ranger is also going plug-in hybrid according to a recent report from Australia. But as opposed to the Bronco, the mid-size pickup truck is expected to feature e-assistance for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot turbo.
