All-New 2021 Ford Bronco V6 Engine Option(s) Confirmed by Teaser Video

29 Jun 2020, 19:51 UTC ·
Back in November 2019, the Ford Performance channel on YouTube uploaded a pretty interesting video of the Bronco R race prototype. The 58-second clip features the unmistakable sound of the EcoBoost V6, but understandably, the Blue Oval has been keeping its lips shut.
Today, Ford channels on social media have uploaded a new teaser video. This time around, we’re treated to the series-production model that will be revealed on July 13th alongside the three- and four-cylinder Bronco Sport.

“The Wild: Coming Soon” may be considered pretentious as far as tag lines are concerned, more so when you find out that the video doesn’t feature a single shot of the all-new Bronco. However, the V6 soundtrack is back!

A bit meatier and revvy than the EcoBoost in the Bronco R, this engine sounds eerily similar to the 3.0-liter that Ford utilizes in the Explorer ST. Or is it the 2.7-liter engine from the Edge ST crossover and F-150 pickup?

Whatever it may be, a Dana employee has indirectly confirmed that Ford will offer both V6 options in the all-new Bronco alongside the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo as the standard engine.

Just like the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a plug-in hybrid is confirmed as well.

If paired to the larger of the two V6 engines, there’s no denying the PHEV will be the most powerful Bronco out there. Without any sort of electrical assistance, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost option should prove more than adequate.

400 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 415 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm are the figures for the Explorer ST, a mid-size unibody SUV that plays second fiddle to the Bronco off the beaten path. As with the previous generation and the original from the 1960s, we’re dealing with a body-on-frame construction.

On an ending note, hearsay suggests that Ford is going to add a Raptor version of the Bronco as well. Although unverified, an insider allegedly told YouTube channel RevMatchTV that the 3.0-liter V6 is the Raptor's engine.

