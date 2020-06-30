2022 Jeep “A-UV” Rendered With Opel Mokka Side Profile, Electrification Expected

Bigfoot #5: The Tallest, Widest and Heaviest Monster Truck That Ever Was

In September 2017, Automotive News reported that an A-segment Jeep is in the pipeline. The yet-to-be-named model would be sold exclusively outside North America, and at that time, the Fiat Panda 4x4 was expected to serve as the basis for the pocket-sized crossover. 15 photos



Last time we’ve heard anything about the “ultra compact” SUV , head of marketing Marco Pigozzi mentioned “plenty of day-to-day practicality without compromising Jeep’s renowned off-road capability.” Expected to be slightly longer than the Suzuki Jimny, the baby crossover is now rumored to feature a different platform compared to the Fiat Panda 4x4.



Why, you’re asking? 2019 is when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French automaker Groupe PSA agreed to merge on a 50-50 basis. Transitioning to the Common Modular Platform of the Peugeot 2008 and DS 3 Crossback is a no-brainer, and Jeep may have done it already. Lest we forget, the Corsa F was supposed to ride on a General Motors platform yet it features the CMP following PSA's aquisition of Opel and Vauxhall.



Though the Opel is available exclusively as an all-electric crossover, the CMP also offers 1.2- and 1.5-liter turbo gasoline and diesel engines in models such as the Corsa and Peugeot 208. In other words, the all-new model has makings of a sport utility vehicle with mass-market appeal.



On an ending note, have you heard that Jeep is rolling out the Wrangler 4xe this fall for the 2021 model year in the United States? As opposed to the plug-in hybrid Renegade and Compass, the body-on-frame SUV is likely to feature the electric motor up front instead of out back. Alternatively, the e-motor could be integrated into the eight-speed transmission.