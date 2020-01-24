Jeep 4xe Plug-In Hybrids Revealed With 50 Kilometers (31 Miles) of EV Range

The Renegade is Jeep’s smallest model, and the next step up is the Compass. Both feature pretty much the same underpinnings, and both are the best in their segments at off-roading thanks to the Trailhawk package. The question is, can the subcompact and compact crossover be extremely efficient too without compromising the Jeep brand’s adventurous character?
It’s likely that’s a yes, more so because the Trailhawk has also been adapted to the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain. All-new from the ground up for 2020, the 4xe develops a total of 240 PS (237 horsepower) and 50 percent more torque than the turbo diesel-engined Trailhawk. So what’s hiding underneath the sheet metal? For starters, a 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo.
This plant is paired to an automatic transmission that’s tasked with driving the front wheels. The electric motor, meanwhile, powers the rear wheels at speeds of up to 130 km/h (80 mph). When driven in hybrid mode, the maximum velocity is rated at 200 km/h (124 mph) for both 4xe models.
In the first instance, Jeep will offer these babies under the First Edition nomenclature. The First Edition S is based on the S trim level while the First Edition Off-Road has Trailhawk off-road goodies such as the Active Drive Low all-wheel-drive system and a 20:1 crawl ratio.
Most importantly, Jeep promises up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) of EV range. Charging the lithium-ion battery takes 3.5 hours at 3 kW, but 7.4-kW fast charging is also available. Following the first batch of limited editions, the commercial launch of the 4xe in Europe will include no fewer than four trim levels. These are the Longitude, Limited, S, and Trailhawk.
Scheduled to arrive in European showrooms early next summer, Jeep models with the 4xe system promise fewer than 50 grams of CO2 per kilometer in hybrid mode. That works out to 2.15 liters per 100 kilometers, which means 131.4 miles per gallon in the UK and 109.4 mpg in the U.S.
Last, but certainly not least, Jeep offers a five-year warranty for the vehicle. The battery, on the other hand, is covered for eight years.
This plant is paired to an automatic transmission that’s tasked with driving the front wheels. The electric motor, meanwhile, powers the rear wheels at speeds of up to 130 km/h (80 mph). When driven in hybrid mode, the maximum velocity is rated at 200 km/h (124 mph) for both 4xe models.
In the first instance, Jeep will offer these babies under the First Edition nomenclature. The First Edition S is based on the S trim level while the First Edition Off-Road has Trailhawk off-road goodies such as the Active Drive Low all-wheel-drive system and a 20:1 crawl ratio.
Most importantly, Jeep promises up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) of EV range. Charging the lithium-ion battery takes 3.5 hours at 3 kW, but 7.4-kW fast charging is also available. Following the first batch of limited editions, the commercial launch of the 4xe in Europe will include no fewer than four trim levels. These are the Longitude, Limited, S, and Trailhawk.
Scheduled to arrive in European showrooms early next summer, Jeep models with the 4xe system promise fewer than 50 grams of CO2 per kilometer in hybrid mode. That works out to 2.15 liters per 100 kilometers, which means 131.4 miles per gallon in the UK and 109.4 mpg in the U.S.
Last, but certainly not least, Jeep offers a five-year warranty for the vehicle. The battery, on the other hand, is covered for eight years.