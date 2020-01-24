2021 Mercedes E-Class Is Almost Here, Here's an Accurate Rendering

The E-Class has to be one of the most talked-about German cars in the past year, which is funny because almost nobody says "I love that car." They might when it comes to the E63, but regular sedans look so vanilla and will continue to do so after the 2021 model year facelift.
As we've repeatedly shown you over in our spyshots, the E-Class refresh features new headlights, a different grille and long taillights, all of which will make the car look like the CLS-Class. But Mercedes recently showed prototypes with liter camouflage, and there was even a leak, thanks to the picture of the car they always put in their infotainment.
Using that data, the Russian website Kolesa was able to whip up these images in what feels like only a day. They present an accurate depiction of what the E-Class will look like after its mid-life update.
We honestly prefer the way it was before. The headlights had two lines in them to tell you which model that was, while the part of the taillights that goes over the trunk has a tendency to fall off right after the warranty expires. Or at least that's our experience with BMWs.
While the exterior updates weren't really needed, Mercedes did have to change a lot of its engines. The automaker known for large displacements is in trouble in Europe right now, so the 2021 E-Class might have all its normal engines changed to mild hybrids while seven plug-in versions are introduced. That's right, seven, though they will be split between four or five body styles.
What will happen to the E63? Well, we're not sure, though they are testing one. The most likely scenarios is that you'll get a hybrid assist on it, like the AMG GT 63S, but they might restrict how many are made and ask a lot more money for one, which would obviously suck.
Using that data, the Russian website Kolesa was able to whip up these images in what feels like only a day. They present an accurate depiction of what the E-Class will look like after its mid-life update.
We honestly prefer the way it was before. The headlights had two lines in them to tell you which model that was, while the part of the taillights that goes over the trunk has a tendency to fall off right after the warranty expires. Or at least that's our experience with BMWs.
While the exterior updates weren't really needed, Mercedes did have to change a lot of its engines. The automaker known for large displacements is in trouble in Europe right now, so the 2021 E-Class might have all its normal engines changed to mild hybrids while seven plug-in versions are introduced. That's right, seven, though they will be split between four or five body styles.
What will happen to the E63? Well, we're not sure, though they are testing one. The most likely scenarios is that you'll get a hybrid assist on it, like the AMG GT 63S, but they might restrict how many are made and ask a lot more money for one, which would obviously suck.