Renegade, Compass, Wrangler Will Receive Jeep's 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Technology

CES 2020 is the first big venue for Fiat Chrysler ahead of the Detroit Auto Show, and this time around, electrification is the name of the game. No fewer than thee models will receive the 4xe badge at the Consumer Electronics Show, namely the subcompact Renegade, compact Compass, and the Wrangler off-roader.
All three will premiere this year at three shows, starting with Geneva and finishing with New York and Beijing. In other words, only the Renegade will be available for the 2020 model year while the Compass and Wrangler with the 4xe powertrain will arrive at dealerships for the 2021 model year.
Electrification “will modernize the Jeep brand as it strives to become the leader in green eco-friendly premium technology.” It’s hard to understand what the PR people we’re trying to say here, but nevertheless, it should be mentioned that Jeep is extremely late to the plug-in hybrid game.
By 2022, electrified powertrains will be available on every Jeep sold in the United States of America. Elsewhere in the world, the plug-in hybrid Renegade is joined by the China-exclusive Commander PHEV. Developed in collaboration with JV partner GAC, the Commander PHEV promises up to 70 kilometers of e-range on a full charge and an EV top speed of 125 km/h.
Don’t be fooled, though. China still utilizes the New European Driving Cycle, which means the WLTP and EPA ratings are less optimistic if the five-seat crossover would be sold in the U.S. and Europe. The Renegade with the plug-in hybrid option, by comparison, is rated at 31 miles (50 kilometers) of e-range and up to 81 mph (130 km/h) in the EV driving mode.
The Renegade 4xe, Compass 4xe, and Wrangler 4xe will be available to experience at CES 2020 in virtual reality. Attendees will be able to take a simulated journey off the beaten path in these three green boys, navigating the Hell’s Revenge trail in Moab, Utah. In the VR section of the press release, Jeep highlights that the Wrangler 4xe is “the most advanced Jeep Wrangler the company has ever built.”
