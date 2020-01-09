2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Features Hurricane eTorque Turbo Engine

After ending 2019 with the Sport S Freedom Edition, the Jeep Wrangler enters 2020 with the Rubicon Recon Edition. The package is priced at $2,755 over the MSRP of the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with the 2.0-liter Hurricane with eTorque mild-hybrid technology and the eight-speed automatic transmission, meaning that you’re looking at $45,075 before options.
Given that a fully-loaded JLUR will easily surpass $60k, the Rubicon Recon apparently offers pretty good value for the money. But the question is, what does that bundle of cash actually add?
As listed on the JL Wrangler Forums, the exterior design is treated to a gloss-black grill body, body-color surrounds, gray grille throats, gray headlamp inserts, a bumper hoop, steel bumpers, Moab rock rails, a black finish for the wheels, Recon fender badging, matte-black hood decal with Red Tracer garnish, and the LED lighting group. Heading inside, the Rubicon Recon features red seat belts and PUR mid bolsters with red stitching.
33-inch tires of the mud-terrain variety and the Jeep Trail Bag are also included in the package, which confirms that you’re in for quite a lot of equipment. On the other hand, a JKUR Recon owner makes a case about “the worst assembly quality of any Wrangler I’ve owned.”
“A loud clanking noise coming from the A-pillar, a squeaky driver seat, and an overall fit-and-finish worthy of a drunken plant shift,” is how aldo98229 describes his 2018 model year. Adding insult to injury, the stickers aren’t aligned properly and there’s a half-inch gap from the hood to the cowl on the passenger side of his special-edition Rubicon Recon.
The JL and JLU had their fair share of troubles since Jeep introduced them for the 2018 model year. Taking a look through the NHTSA archive, the latest generation of the Wrangler has been recalled nine times already. Two open investigations are also listed, concerning electrical overstress in the airbag control unit and another round of weld quality deficiencies.
