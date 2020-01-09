4 2020 Toyota Yaris Gets TRD and Modellista Body Kits in Japan

1 2020 Toyota Supra Convertible Debuts in Tokyo, Is a Fast And Furious Tribute

More on this:

2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Enters Production in Kentucky

The fifth generation of the RAV4 was officially revealed in March 2018 at the New York Auto Show. As the biggest rival of the CR-V, the compact crossover is also available as a hybrid as of this week. 14 photos SUV in the U.S., trumping the rival from Honda by 23,666 units last year.



“We are excited to see the past nine months of preparation come to life with the completion of our first 2020 RAV4 Hybrid,” declared Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky president Susan Elkington. “We are proud to offer an alternative powertrain for each of the products we currently build and couldn’t be happier to add the popular RAV4 Hybrid to that list.”



So what makes this fellow here a better pick than the bone-stock model with the 2.5-liter Dynamic Force A25A-FKS engine? As opposed to the 40-percent thermal efficiency of the base powerplant, the Atkinson-cycle version that Toyota calls A25A-FXS achieves 41 percent. Supplemented by the Hybrid Synergy Drive, you can look forward to 41 miles to the gallon in the city and 38 out on the highway for a combined rating of 40 miles to the gallon.



Four trim levels are available with the CVT -equipped, all-wheel-driven hybrid option, starting with the LE at $28,100 excluding destination charge. The XLE, XSE, and Limited will set you back $29,395, $34,050, and $36,630. You don’t have to go too high to get all the day-to-day goodies you want; even the LE comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard!



The RAV4 Hybrid is only a drop in the ocean for Toyota. According to the Japanese automaker, the year 2025 is when all Toyota and Lexus nameplates will offer an electrified option. These include hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell vehicles such as the next generation of the



Speaking of plug-in hybrid vehicles, the Toyota has started production of the RAV4 Hybrid at the Kentucky plant where the Camry is also made, the most popular sedan in the United States for 18 years in a row. The RAV4, meanwhile, is the best-sellingin the U.S., trumping the rival from Honda by 23,666 units last year.“We are excited to see the past nine months of preparation come to life with the completion of our first 2020 RAV4 Hybrid,” declared Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky president Susan Elkington. “We are proud to offer an alternative powertrain for each of the products we currently build and couldn’t be happier to add the popular RAV4 Hybrid to that list.”So what makes this fellow here a better pick than the bone-stock model with the 2.5-liter Dynamic Force A25A-FKS engine? As opposed to the 40-percent thermal efficiency of the base powerplant, the Atkinson-cycle version that Toyota calls A25A-FXS achieves 41 percent. Supplemented by the Hybrid Synergy Drive, you can look forward to 41 miles to the gallon in the city and 38 out on the highway for a combined rating of 40 miles to the gallon.Four trim levels are available with the-equipped, all-wheel-driven hybrid option, starting with the LE at $28,100 excluding destination charge. The XLE, XSE, and Limited will set you back $29,395, $34,050, and $36,630. You don’t have to go too high to get all the day-to-day goodies you want; even the LE comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard!The RAV4 Hybrid is only a drop in the ocean for Toyota. According to the Japanese automaker, the year 2025 is when all Toyota and Lexus nameplates will offer an electrified option. These include hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell vehicles such as the next generation of the Mirai Speaking of plug-in hybrid vehicles, the RAV4 Prime will arrive at U.S. dealerships for the 2021 model year. Thanks to 302 horsepower, the RAV4 Prime accelerates just as quick as the Camry TRD.

load press release