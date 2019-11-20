autoevolution

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV Accelerates Just as Quick as the Camry TRD

20 Nov 2019, 10:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
3.5 liters of displacement, six cylinders, and a torque-converter automatic transmission help the Camry TRD accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 5.8 seconds. Given these details, how do you feel about the RAV4 Prime matching that time with plug-in hybrid technology?
30 photos
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
Only the GR Supra is quicker than those two in the Toyota lineup, and that’s seriously impressive for the RAV4 Prime after you take into consideration that the battery alone is capable of 39 miles of electric range. The 90 combined MPGe estimate is another highlight of the drivetrain, boasting 302 horsepower sent to all four wheels of the compact crossover.

Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers in the summer of 2020 for the 2021 model year, the trailblazing RAV4 Prime will be available in two flavors. The SE and XSE are both all-wheel drive by default, and the 2.5-liter Atkinson four-cylinder engine underhood runs on regular-grade gasoline. Better still, a color head-up display will be available as an optional extra.

Customers getting the SE should look forward to 18-inch alloy wheels with a machined finish, piano-black exterior detailing, heated front seats, lumbar and power adjustments, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, 7.0-inch multi-information driver’s display, leather on the steering wheel and shift knob, red stitching, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon’s Alexa. Of course, a power liftgate is also featured at no additional cost over the suggested retail price.

The XSE specification adds something you wouldn’t expect from a CVT-equipped automobile, namely paddle shifters. SoftTex synthetic leather, wireless smartphone charging, a moonroof, 9.0-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting, and a garage door opener round off the list. The Premium Audio option adds JBL speakers and Dynamic Navigation while the Premium Package adds perforated and ventilated front seats along with heated rear outboard seats, a heated steering wheel, the HUD mentioned beforehand, SmartKey, memory driver’s seat, four-way power passenger seat, kick-type power liftgate, and the Bird’s Eye View Monitor.

Because one of the two electric motors drives the rear wheels, the RAV4 Prime is capable of enhancing stability by reducing understeer. Off the beaten path, the all-wheel-drive system’s Trail Mode is programmed to brake the spinning wheel and send the remaining torque to the ground wheel to get unstuck. Like the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, the plug-in hybrid’s battery is covered for 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever of the two comes first.
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV toyota rav4 crossover Toyota 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show
press release
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? No Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever MadeNo Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Senna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of MotorsportSenna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of Motorsport
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road These Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual TransmissionThese Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual Transmission
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris 5 doorsTOYOTA Yaris 5 doors SmallTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactAll TOYOTA models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day