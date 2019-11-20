2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV Accelerates Just as Quick as the Camry TRD

3.5 liters of displacement, six cylinders, and a torque-converter automatic transmission help the Camry TRD accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 5.8 seconds. Given these details, how do you feel about the RAV4 Prime matching that time with plug-in hybrid technology?
Only the GR Supra is quicker than those two in the Toyota lineup, and that’s seriously impressive for the RAV4 Prime after you take into consideration that the battery alone is capable of 39 miles of electric range. The 90 combined MPGe estimate is another highlight of the drivetrain, boasting 302 horsepower sent to all four wheels of the compact crossover.
Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers in the summer of 2020 for the 2021 model year, the trailblazing RAV4 Prime will be available in two flavors. The SE and XSE are both all-wheel drive by default, and the 2.5-liter Atkinson four-cylinder engine underhood runs on regular-grade gasoline. Better still, a color head-up display will be available as an optional extra.
Customers getting the SE should look forward to 18-inch alloy wheels with a machined finish, piano-black exterior detailing, heated front seats, lumbar and power adjustments, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, 7.0-inch multi-information driver’s display, leather on the steering wheel and shift knob, red stitching, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon’s Alexa. Of course, a power liftgate is also featured at no additional cost over the suggested retail price.
The XSE specification adds something you wouldn’t expect from a CVT-equipped automobile, namely paddle shifters. SoftTex synthetic leather, wireless smartphone charging, a moonroof, 9.0-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting, and a garage door opener round off the list. The Premium Audio option adds JBL speakers and Dynamic Navigation while the Premium Package adds perforated and ventilated front seats along with heated rear outboard seats, a heated steering wheel, the HUD mentioned beforehand, SmartKey, memory driver’s seat, four-way power passenger seat, kick-type power liftgate, and the Bird’s Eye View Monitor.
Because one of the two electric motors drives the rear wheels, the RAV4 Prime is capable of enhancing stability by reducing understeer. Off the beaten path, the all-wheel-drive system’s Trail Mode is programmed to brake the spinning wheel and send the remaining torque to the ground wheel to get unstuck. Like the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, the plug-in hybrid’s battery is covered for 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever of the two comes first.
