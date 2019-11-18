autoevolution

Toyota Supra Long Nose Looks Like a Batmobile, Has F1 Suspension

The new Mk V Toyota Supra and its Mk IV predecessor find themselves in an age of popularity boost - while the newcomer was born famous mostly thanks to the aftermarket reputation of the latter, the fresh arrival also means interest for the 90s model has gone up. And one of the way in which the Internet reacts to this is to throw tons of cool Mk IV Supra renderings at us.
Case in point with the pixel work we have here, which portrays a fourth-generation Supra that's as far from the factory setup as a street car can get. To be more precise, we're looking at a long nose conversion, the kind we've also seen on a current-generation Ford Mustang, albeit also in rendering form.

Now, one would probably expect the front section elongation to be there in order to accommodate a V12. However, this doesn't seem to be the case. Instead, Walter Kim, the digital artist behind this work, has a different reason for the said transformation.

"The long front configuration is to accommodate the F1 style front suspension packaging," the aficionado explains on Instagram. And those of you who like to create such monsters should know that the machine was born in Blender 2.81 Cycles.

In fact, the transformation of the Japanese sportscar means the pixel wielder now describes this as a Neo Tokyo Madmax. And I'm sure that at least a part of you are wondering what the role of that odd-looking roof box is. Well, as it turns out, this hosts multiple sensors that allow the vehicle to operate autonomously when needed.

"What's with the massive turbos found in the now-open engine compartment?" I hear you asking. Well, this is an Mk IV Supra, so the TT setup seems normal, even though the size of the plumbing easily lets us know this is not the factory setup.


