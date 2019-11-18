Toyota Supra Long Nose Looks Like a Batmobile, Has F1 Suspension

Now, one would probably expect the front section elongation to be there in order to accommodate a V12. However, this doesn't seem to be the case. Instead, Walter Kim, the digital artist behind this work, has a different reason for the said transformation.
"The long front configuration is to accommodate the F1 style front suspension packaging," the aficionado explains on Instagram. And those of you who like to create such monsters should know that the machine was born in Blender 2.81 Cycles.
In fact, the transformation of the Japanese sportscar means the pixel wielder now describes this as a Neo Tokyo Madmax. And I'm sure that at least a part of you are wondering what the role of that odd-looking roof box is. Well, as it turns out, this hosts multiple sensors that allow the vehicle to operate autonomously when needed.
"What's with the massive turbos found in the now-open engine compartment?" I hear you asking. Well, this is an Mk IV Supra, so the TT setup seems normal, even though the size of the plumbing easily lets us know this is not the factory setup.
Created some new renders using Blender 2.81 Cycles. Forgot how good Cycles looked after using EEVEE. Toyota Supra MK4.X NEO TOKYO MADMAX spec. #toyota #supra #conceptart #cyberpunk #trd #speedhunters #stanceworks #stancenation #neotokyo #blender3d #3d #boostgang #âü¿üØÃÉ #carsofinstagram #wkart
Supra MK4 is the newest addition to my Neo Tokyo Madmax gang. These cars can be operated autonomously or by a driver the giant roof sensor help the car perform an array of task and functions. Sci-fi stuff # For the purest out there it is powered by a 2JZ. #toyota #supra #mk4supra #conceptart #cyberpunk #madmax #stanceworks #boostgang #speedhunters #hoonigan #stancenation #jdmlifestyle #jdm #anime #drivetastfully #petrolicious #stance #cardesign #sci_fi #wkart